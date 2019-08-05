A strong thunderstorm moved through Utah from the Idaho border south through the Wasatch Front. The storms caused frequent lightning and gusting winds throughout the state. According to KSL meteorologist Grant Weyman, plenty of sun is expected Monday and Tuesday, with temperatures climbing near 100 once again. Things should cool down to the mid- and low 90s on Wednesday and Thursday, as more more storms move through the area.

