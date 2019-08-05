SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake auto parts store and salvage yard burned in a large fire early Monday.

The fire was reported about 6:50 a.m. at Premium Auto Parts Inc., 1725 N. Chicago St. (940 West).

The Salt Lake City Fire Department tweeted pictures of vehicles that were damaged or destroyed by fire. At least 17 cars were damaged and "a few" were destroyed, according to a fire spokesman. The department also reported a partial roof collapse.

No injuries were reported and the cause remained under investigation.

The fire came about 12 hours after another fire at a vacant building on the old Raging Waters property, near 1700 South and 1100 West. Fire crews immediately went into a defensive mode when they arrived, meaning they sprayed water on it from the outside and could not enter the structure.

As of Monday morning, the cause of that fire, or whether it was connected to the fire at the wrecking yard, were undetermined.

Correction: An earlier version incorrectly listed the address of Premium Auto Parts Inc. as 1725 S. Chicago St. The business is located at 1725 N. Chicago St.