SALT LAKE CITY — It's easy to forgive Provo coach Tony McGeary for his reaction, since the lofty designation for his program has been so rare.

When presented by the news of his fellow Region 8 coaches dubbing the Bulldogs as the preseason favorite to win region, McGeary gave a puzzled look that appeared completely genuine.

"I don't know about that. You sure?" was McGeary's reaction. "I guess we've fooled them, or something."

No fooling this time around. Provo looks the part of a favorite, considering the strides the program has made in recent years coupled with returning talent that should prove Provo as a legitimate contender in 5A.

"This is the first year that we've had good numbers at all positions and we're coming off of two years making the playoffs," McGeary said. "We still don't have great depth here, but we've made good strides every year, I feel, and we hope to take that next step this year."

Indeed, Provo has made great strides since McGeary took over the program six years ago. Long considered a doormat, if not the doormat, in whatever region it was part of, the Bulldogs have made strong strides to the point other coaches have taken notice.

"Provo has a lot of talent and that's going to be one of the top teams we're going to have to contend with," said Springville coach Willy Child. "But there's a lot of other great teams in this region and we feel it's going to be competitive this year."

Oh yeah, Springville is still in Region 8. You know, the program that has taken the Region 8 championship in three of the last four years while making it clear to the state semifinal round in two of those years and to the championship game in 2016.

"Any time I think of the favorite in our region you have to think Springville," said Maple Mountain coach Brad Burtenshaw. "They do such a good job with their program and every year they're just real consistent. Provo is going to be good, but I don't know if I'd put them over Springville as favorites."

Springville certainly looks the part of at least a co-favorite with a bevy of talent returning to a typically deep and well-coached program.

"I'm excited about this group," Child said. "They've worked hard since the end of last year and we have good returning experience. So we feel we have a team that can find some success."

One thing every Region 8 coach seems to agree on is how much they like the newly formed Region 8, which is centralized geographically to house some natural rivalries.

"I love it. I love having teams like Springville, Maple Mountain and Salem Hills in the same region," said Spanish Fork coach Preston Parrish. "It seems like some of the regions don't really have teams that belong together, but I don't feel that's the case with our new region. I really like how they did it."

Parrish and the Dons will make the jump from 4A to 5A this season along with Payson and Salem Hills, although coaches seem to think those programs will do well adjusting, starting with the Skyhawks, who were voted to finish third in region by opposing coaches.

"We'll see how it comes together, but overall I think it will be a real good region with real good competition," said Salem Hills coach Harry Schwenke, expressing a thought shared by every Region 8 coach. "We like having teams so close and so competitive. It should be a fun year."

Deseret News projections for Region 8 football teams in 2019

(Preseason rankings are based on coaches’ votes)

1. PROVO: The Bulldogs were dealt a blow in preseason with the loss of both starting running back Drason Havea and linebacker Carter Wininger for the season due to injury, but look strong regardless. Dallin Havea, Drason's younger brother, will work to fill in at running back and pair with returning starting quarterback Luke Haslem to lead the attack, along with receiver Ryan Harward. Linebacker Mason Cobb leads the defense along with linemen Jaemen Cobb and Jimmy Tomasi. 2018 RECORD: 4-6. PLAYOFFS: Lost to Viewmont 17-14 in the first round.

2. SPRINGVILLE: Eight starters on each side of the football should prove big for the Red Devils this season. Quarterback Payton Murphy leads the offense and will be complemented nicely by players such as receiver Austin Mortensen and four returning offensive linemen. On defense it will be defensive ends Kevin Kolomalu and Sio Fale leading the charge along with standouts like linebacker Carter Johnston and defensive back Hondo Quezada. 2018 RECORD: 6-6. PLAYOFFS: Lost 28-3 to Olympus in the state quarterfinal round.

3. SALEM HILLS: The line is a good place to be strong and the Skyhawks look to present solid line play on both sides of the ball led by John Nelson, Derek Burton, James Cardon-Leota and others to help make the jump to 5A. Reed Johnson and Deven Johnson are expected to be playmakers on both sides of the ball with Sam Hughes anchoring the defense at linebacker. 2018 RECORD: 5-5. PLAYOFFS: Lost to Park City 28-24 in the first round.

4. SPANISH FORK: The Dons make the jump to 5A with relatively small numbers, but excited for the change. Jacob Moore in the lone returning starter for the Dons, a player coach Preston Parrish says plays "everything." Those expected to step up and take big roles include receiver Corbin Harrison and running back Eli Davidson on offense and linebacker McKay Leilua, along with defensive lineman Gabe Oldham, expected to lead the defense. 2018 RECORD: 7-4. PLAYOFFS: Lost to Dixie 31-20 in the quarterfinal round.

5. WASATCH: Six returning starters on offense has the Wasps optimistic with offensive lineman Jay Nelson and running back Zak Thacker expected to lead the charge. The strength will be up front with Wasatch returning four starting offensive linemen. On defense the Wasps also return six starters led by safety Ammon Tuttle and linebacker Parker Quinton. 2018 RECORD: 6-5. PLAYOFFS: Lost to Maple Mountain 34-31 in the region play-in game.

6. MAPLE MOUNTAIN: The Golden Eagles only return four starters on offense, but it helps that one of those starters is quarterback Tyler Nelson. He'll work with receiver Kyson Hall and returning linemen Spencer Marchant and Kalvin Smith to produce good offensive production. One defense it's linebacker Grady Nelson and defensive lineman Cameron Simons leading an otherwise inexperienced unit. 2018 RECORD: 4-8. PLAYOFFS: Lost to Roy 40-0 in the first round.

7. PAYSON: The Lions return just three starters on offense led by offensive lineman Jeff Durant and tight end Jared Christensen. On defense the numbers are the same, although the three returning starters includes linebacker Tyler Bott, who led the team in tackles a year ago. 2018 RECORD: 4-6. PLAYOFFS: Did not qualify.