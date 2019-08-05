SALT LAKE CITY — If the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their fans weren't excited about their rookie kicker before this weekend, well, they should be now.

Former University of Utah kicker extraordinaire Matt Gay booted a 62-yard field goal at an open practice Saturday.

Fans at the session cheered loudly and teammates from both sides of the ball congratulated Gay after his successful kick that he made after making a kick from 2 yards behind the 50.

Gay missed his first kick of camp — a relatively easy 33-yarder — but finished by connecting on this final eight. That included four from 50 or more yards out.

"I think I'm hitting the ball well," Gay told the Tampa Bay Times. "I'm confident right now. I'm hitting the ball strong and powerful, so I think it's going well."

After being picked up in the fifth round last spring, the former Utah Valley soccer player and All-American placekicker is battling for a job against the Bucs' incumbent kicker, Cairo Santos.

Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians told the Times that he's curious to see what pans out in the upcoming preseason games. The Bucs play at Pittsburgh this Friday.

"It's all about games," Arians told the Tampa Bay paper. "It's not what you do in practice. It's about what you do in games. Heinz Field is going to be one heck of a place to test them. He's obviously got the distance. He missed the extra point because he got lazy with it. Cairo had a heck of a day yesterday. Inside he hit 54, so its been a good battle."

The Lou Groza Award winner, who played at Utah from 2017-18, said he's trying to soak in everything at this point and is approaching this opportunity like what it is — a job.

"I have extremely high expectations for myself, higher than I think anybody can have for me, and I’m going to try to live up to those every single day," Gay said. "Even the long ones I miss, to me I should be making them. So coming off the field I’m disappointed in missing a long one, so I can learn from those mistakes."

This Tampa Bay blog believes the job is Gay's to lose.

"As good as Santos has been, it seems like the starting kicking position is Gay’s to lose, more so with each passing day," Fansided's Jordan Llanes wrote. "And if history serves as an indicator, Arians and the offense will need Gay’s leg in a bevy of situations this season. Let’s hope the rookie can continue to seize the moment and rise to the occasion in his quest to lock down the Buccaneers kicking spot for the foreseeable future."

