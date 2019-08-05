SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Aug. 5.
A look at our morning lineup:
Poll: Majority of Utahns say it’s time for someone else to be president other than Trump
Call for a new church hymnbook generates 17,000 submissions, suggestions
It’s just a game — coaches let their teams down by acting like fools on the field
Why Utah’s preeminent flag-lover loves Utah’s state flag
In our opinion: Don’t let El Paso and Dayton pass as moments
Official: Video shows YouTube ‘King of Random’ fatal crash
Got a school issue you can’t resolve? Contact Utah public education hotline
How Utah travelers should prepare for medical emergencies abroad
A look at our InDepth coverage:
- Is leaving a child to die in a hot car a memory lapse or a crime?
- Want to know what makes consumers mad? Here are the top complaints of 2018
- Federal Reserve officially cut interest rates. Now experts worry they are interfering too much
- Q&A: Instead of what they want to be when they grow up, young people should ponder a different question
- Capitalism lite: Are youth finance and entrepreneurship programs beneficial or burdensome?
A look at our most popular stories:
- Boozeless bars and a year without beer: What innovators are doing to curb society’s drinking problem
- ‘It was like an out-of-body experience’: 18-year-old Utahn on winning national high school theater competition
- Bullying led Utah State University psychology student to suicide, lawsuit alleges
- Fire destroys 25,000-square-foot Holladay home
News from the U.S. and world:Comment on this story
- El Paso shooting suspect could face federal hate crime charges (Annie Gowen, Mark Berman, Tim Craig and Hannah Natanson, The Washington Post)
- Mexico vows to take legal action against U.S. after El Paso massacre (David K. Li, NBC News)
- Dayton Police Killed Shooter Within 30 Seconds Of First Shot (Vanessa Romo, NPR)
- Mitch McConnell fractures shoulder after fall in Kentucky home, spokesman says (Louis Casiano, Fox News)
- More than 100 flights canceled as Hong Kong goes on strike (Jessie Yeung, Joshua Berlinger and Steve George, CNN)