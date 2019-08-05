I have been reading about the new women's shelter that will be opening soon in Salt Lake City. It appears that a lot of thought and input has gone into the plans for the shelter. Of course we are all hoping for it's success. That means, that occupants stay long enough to get back on their feet and leave the shelter for others with more immediate needs. I don't see mention of any opportunities for occupants to share in the upkeep of the shelter.

I have personally heard of someone needing services such as these and was seriously upset because of a lack of purpose with nothing to do while there. Are there cases where a woman who has been abused or a girl has been thrown out of her home without a place to go could work at the facility while there? I should think that would be good therapy if there is a safe way to implement it.

Darlene Bennett

Millcreek