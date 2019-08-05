A lighthearted look at the news of the day:

Talk about making lemonade out of lemons: A pizzeria in Las Vegas is cashing in on the city’s disgusting grasshopper invasion by selling a “hopperoni pizza” made with, you guessed it, grasshoppers roasted to perfection. I know you’re drooling right now, so I won’t belabor the point. Nor will I ask where this place gets its supply of hoppers. But if you want to scrape together a dinner that puts some bounce in your step …

---

Perhaps an enterprising businessperson in St. George could market a stink bug perfume in honor of that city’s invasion.

---

The Vegas grasshoppers have been described as “mild mannered.” No wonder they seem like such a nuisance in a nation gearing up for the 2020 election.

---

Mild mannered? Have people tried the obvious? Just ask politely if they will quit hopping and swarming in the city.

---

No matter how many grasshoppers there are in Las Vegas, they still don’t add up to the number of candidates vying for the Democratic presidential nomination.

---

Debate moderators might benefit from asking everyone to quit hopping around on stage or swarming Joe Biden, but presidential hopefuls are not so mild mannered.

---

Media reports say some wealthy parents are deliberately giving up custody of their children so those kids can qualify for financial assistance with college tuition. The kids otherwise wouldn’t qualify because of their parents’ income. All I can say is, some people truly do need to be taken to school, so to speak.

---

Congress just voted to raise the debt ceiling in a measure that should have been called the Money Is No Object Act. This prompted Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., to pronounce the tea party dead. What a shame. We never even got to throw anything into the harbor, like a spending bill.

---

Passengers were surprised to board a Southwest flight in Nashville last week and find a flight attendant had scrunched herself into an overhead bin. Contrary to what many said on social media, this is probably not a test project for a new ultra-low-fare seating arrangement.