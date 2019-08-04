SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s Zac Blair is headed back to the PGA Tour.

The Ogden native, who played for BYU and now lives in Orem, won his first Korn Ferry (formerly Web.com) Tour event Sunday at the Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonbrae in Hayward, California.

Blair fired a final-round 67 to finish at 263, one shot ahead of Brandon Crick. The win moved Blair up to No. 10 on the Korn Ferry points list and assured him of finishing among the top 25, which will give him status on next season’s PGA Tour.

“I’m excited to get back out there,” said Blair, who was a regular for three seasons from 2014-17. “I’ve been playing really good the past four or five weeks and knew I was kind of close. It was nice to lock it up and get it done.”

Blair won the same tournament that his good friend and fellow Utahn Tony Finau won in 2014, which sent him to the PGA Tour.

The 28-year-old son of Utah hall-of-fame golfer Jimmy Blair came into the tournament ranked No. 31 on the Korn Ferry points list and the win puts him No. 10. He collected $108,00 with the victory.

Blair earned his PGA card in 2014 with a strong finish at the Web.com Finals and played on the PGA Tour for three seasons from 2014-17, but lost his card after the 2016-17 season when he finished No. 126 on the FedEx Cup points list. He’s played on the Korn Ferry Tour the past two years.

He played well at the Utah Championship in late June when he tied for 11th place. Since then he’s had two T-9 finishes and one tie for 10th.

Blair played consistent golf all week, making just three bogeys and none in his final round.

He played the front nine in 2-under par with birdies at holes three and five, then added a birdie at No. 14. With a one-shot lead heading into the final hole, Blair had a 35-foot putt, which he hit within 3 feet and sank it for the win.