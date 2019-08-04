1 of 8
Salt Lake firefighters begin their cleanup after responding to a fire in an abandoned building at the old Seven Peaks Water Park near 1700 South and 1100 West on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019.

SALT LAKE CITY — An abandoned building in Salt Lake City caught fire Sunday evening, closing a road, firefighters said.

The blaze started at the old Seven Peaks Water Park near 1700 South and 1100 West, Salt Lake firefighters reported.

Crews were "fighting the fire in a defensive mode" until they said it was under control by about 7 p.m.

Late Sunday evening, firefighters were continuing cleanup efforts in the fire's aftermath.

While crews worked on the blaze, 1700 South was closed to traffic in the area.

