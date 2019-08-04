STRAWBERRY RESERVOIR — The driver of all-terrain vehicle died Sunday in a crash near Strawberry Reservoir, troopers said.

At 10:36 a.m., Norman Lange, 50, of Rock Springs, Wyoming, was driving east on U.S. 40 when he left the road and went into a construction zone where the shoulder was 6 inches lower than the road surface, the Utah Highway Patrol said.

After going off the road, Lange then re-entered the travel lane and was hit by an eastbound pickup truck that was pulling a 10-foot camping trailer, troopers said.

Lange died on scene, according to the UHP. No one in the pickup truck was injured.

Troopers said Lange's ATV wasn't registered for road use and he wasn't wearing any protective gear when he crashed.