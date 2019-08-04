SALT LAKE CITY — A fire sparked early Sunday by the "spontaneous combustion of oily rags stored in bins" in a warehouse caused an estimated $80,000 to $100,000 in damage, firefighters said.

Crews were called to the blaze at 1658 S. 4370 West in Salt Lake City at 12:43 a.m., according to Salt Lake fire officials.

They were able to control the fire within 30 minutes, officials said, because sprinklers had activated in an adjacent building and helped save the building that had caught fire.

No one was injured.

In February, restaurant Los Hermanos in Provo burned down after newly-laundered towels that were placed in a sink caught fire. Provo fire officials then said towels can "become embedded with oils over their lifespan" and can self-generate heat.