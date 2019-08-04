Note: Viewmont finished with a 7-4 overall record in 2018 and was tied for first in Region 5 with a 4-1 record. It lost to Corner Canyon 52-6 in the 5A quarterfinals.

BOUNTIFUL — For the most part, the Viewmont Vikings won’t look all that dissimilar from the team that finished 7-4 overall and 4-1 in Region 5 last season.

Sure, the Vikings lost the majority of their starters, seven on offense and six on defense, but the experience that has returned knows Viking football.

One might say they have lived Viewmont football.

It is for that reason that Viewmont head coach Scott Ditty isn’t worried about any perceived lack of experience heading into the 2019 season.

“I have four to five returning starters on each side of the ball, a few guys going both ways,” Ditty said. “The main part of my experience is the senior class and most of them have been with me since ninth grade. While I lost of couple of them to Farmington, I retained most of them, and every year they’ve been on campus we have won a region championship. That is all that they know.”

As such, and even with numbers down a little bit, Ditty and the Vikings believe they have what it takes to win again.

“I think we are really good one deep,” said Ditty. “It is all about if we get any injuries. If we do, young guys will have to step up.

“We try to practice smart so we can stay healthy. We try to really prepare our young guys. We have to develop the young guys, we have to develop depth. You can be tempted to focus on your ones, but we’ve done a good job of not doing that. Winning consistently means you are consistently developing players.

“The culture is the same,” Ditty added. “The expectation is going to be the same and the way we are going to do things is the same.”

Viewmont Vikings at a glance

Coach: Scott Ditty is set to begin his sixth season as head coach at Viewmont. He has compiled a 28-25 overall record with the Vikings. Ditty, a longtime assistant at Alta and Timpview High Schools, is a graduate of Placer High School in Auburn, California, as well as Weber State University.

Ditty’s comments on new UHSAA RPI:

“There is good and bad. I like changing things up. That is one of the positives to it. I think teams aren’t going to be allowed to hide. Teams that are in weak regions won’t be able to hide, teams that are in tough regions will get more opportunity. That is good.

The downside, and I’m a little concerned about it, but 60% of it is out of our hands. That is the part that doesn’t make sense to me. Less than half of what determines playoff seeding is up to us and that goes against what we’ve been teaching, that is that you are in control of your fate.

Then there is devalued region play. That is another thing that I don’t care for. I was raised that you take care of business in your own backyard and we have always pointed at region play as our priority. Preseason was to figure out who you are, what you have, and make adjustments. Region was supposed to set up the playoffs. Now, we are essentially all independents playing in the BCS system.

I do think we have to wait and see to make judgements. All those things will reveal themselves and I’m sure there will be some tweaks and adjustments.”

Viewmont Offensive Snapshot

Offensive coordinator: Nick O’Neal

2018 offensive production: 25.7 ppg (14th in 5A)

-- Four returning starters

-- Spread offense

Key offensive returning starters

-- Alex Harrison (OL)

Is one of two returning starters on the Vikings offensive line. Will be relied upon heavily.

-- Will Carter (WR)

Had 33 receptions and 350 yards receiving in 2018, second-most on the Vikings. Was one of just four Viewmont receivers to record a touchdown reception.

Returning offensive starters

Alex Harrison (OL)

Ike Covington (OL)

Kaden Smith (WR)

Will Carter (WR)

Offensive newcomers to watch

Cole Brown (QB/WR)

Sam Trusty (RB)

Kolby Ferrell (OL)

Will Schultz (QB)

Carson Williams (WR)

Matthew Bowen (OL)

Alex Zesiger (RB)

Ditty’s comments on the Vikings' quarterback competition:

“The lead guy is Will Schultz. He was our (junior varsity) quarterback last year and it was his first year playing football. He is a basketball kid, who is 6-5, has a big body and a big arm. He has a ways to go with his mechanics and fundamentals, but he has been working with QB Elite, and he has had a really good summer. There is going to be a learning curve, there will be some mistakes, but I think he is going to be a really good one and maybe even a breakout guy.”

Ditty’s comments on the team’s wide receiving corps:

“Our receiving corps is probably the group that is furthest ahead, because that is where we have a lot of our experience, a lot of seniors that came back. That is a special group. There is a whole pile of them.”

Ditty’s comments on Viewmont’s offensive line:

“We’ve got Alex Harrison, who is our big recruit. He is a starter on both sides of the ball. We also have two offensive linemen back who started for us, our center, Ike Covington, who is a senior, and then a guard, Kolby Ferrell, who played some as a sophomore.”

Keys for offensive success in 2019:

The Vikings have considerable talent on the offensive side of the ball, though there is inexperience. How young players like Will Schultz, Alex Zesiger and Carson Williams progress this year will go a long way in determining if Viewmont takes a step forward on the offensive side of the ball this season, or a step back.

Viewmont Defensive Snapshot

Defensive coordinator: Chaz Walker

2018 defensive production: 21 ppg (7th in 5A)

-- Five returning starters

-- 4-3 defense

Key defensive returning starters

-- Alex Harrison (DL)

Recorded 35 tackles and two sacks in 2018. Had a season-high seven tackles against Box Elder and Provo.

-- Sam Trusty (LB)

Wreaked havoc on opposing offenses last season. Finished with 63 total tackles and seven and a half sacks. Had his best outing against Woods Cross, when he finished with 10 tackles and a sack and a half.

Returning defensive starters

Alex Harrison (DL)

Sam Trusty (LB)

Cole Brown (S)

Cole Bangerter (S)

Brash Emery (DB)

Defensive newcomers to watch

Kaden Smith (S)

Preston Sonntag (DL)

Graham Wright (DL)

Bracken Everson (DL)

Gerald Tadlock (DL)

Ditty’s comments on Vikings’ defensive line:

“On the D-line we have Preston Sonntag, who started a few games for us, and Graham Wright. He didn’t start any games but he got a lot of playing time. And of course there is Alex Harrison. Bracken Everson and Gerald Tadlock are really promising D-linemen too. I think we are really good one deep, it is all about if we get any injuries. If that happens, young guys will have to step up.”

Ditty’s comments on Vikings’ secondary:

“It is a special group, just like our receivers. We have a lot of seniors that came back.”

Ditty’s comments on linebacker Sam Trusty:

“If you look at his numbers from last year, he was a high-performing linebacker. Lots of tackles, tackles for loss and sacks. He is getting a lot of college attention. He has been a three-year starter at linebacker, and is definitely a leader on the defense.”

Keys for defensive success in 2019:

The Vikings appear to be in excellent shape on the defensive side of the ball. In the secondary, a group Ditty considers the best on defense, there is plenty of experience with Cole Brown, Cole Bangerter and Brash Emery. The Vikings are set at linebacker as well, with an extremely productive Sam Trusty back. Then there is the defensive line, which has arguably Viewmont’s best player, Alex Harrison, leading the way. Unless injuries strike, Viewmont should have an excellent defense.

Bottom line

The Vikings may have lost a good amount from their region championship team from a season ago, but there should be little to no drop-off in Bountiful. Viewmont has the potential for a special defense, and the offense, while young, is talented. The schedule is difficult, with games against Northridge, Davis, Wasatch and Pleasant Grove to start the year, but another region championship and high playoff seed is very much within the Vikings' potential.

Coaches preseason Region 5 straw poll: First

Deseret News Region 5 prediction: First

Key Region Game: vs. Farmington, Sep. 27 (Week 7)

2019 Schedule

Aug. 16 — NORTHRIDGE, 7 p.m.

Aug. 22 — at Davis, 7 p.m.

Aug. 30 — at Wasatch, 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 — PLEASANT GROVE, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 — at Bonneville, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 — BOX ELDER, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 — at Farmington, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 — at Bountiful, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 — WOODS CROSS, 7 p.m.

Oct. 16 — RIDGELINE, 7 p.m.

Felt’s Facts for Viewmont High School

All-time record: 236-320-2 (55 years)

Region championships: 6 (1972, 1973, 1974 co, 2011, 2016 co, 2017)

Playoff appearances: 27

Current playoff appearance streak: 4 (2015-2018)

All-time playoff record: 16-26

State championships: 1 (1971)

State championship record: 1-1

Most played rivalry: 53 meetings with Bountiful dating back to 1964. Bountiful leads 30-23.

Felt’s Factoid: Viking Cole Miles returned a missed field goal 99 yards in 2003 to set a record for the longest missed field goal return.

Last 5

2018 — 7-4 (4-1 in Region 5 – 5A Quarterfinals)

2017 — 7-3 (4-0 in Region 5 - 5A First round)

2016 — 6-5 (4-2 in Region 2 – 5A First round)

2015 — 5-6 (3-3 in Region 2 – 5A First round)

2014 — 3-7 (1-5 in Region 1 - Missed playoffs)

Viewmont coaching history

2014-current — Scott Ditty (28-25)

2009-2013 — Brad Lloyd (20-34)

2003-2008 — Robbie Gunter (36-29)

2000-2002 — Russ Jones (20-13)

1992 -1999 — Ross Harris (24-55)

1987-1991 — Joe Yanowsky (9-37)

1983-1986 — Warren Hatch (18-21)

1981-1982 — Mark Pierce (12-9)

1980 — Wade Bender (6-7)

1976-1979 — Monte Jones (6-29)

1974-1975 — Chuck Banker (8-11)

1969-1973 — Steve Dangerfield (38-18)

1966-1968 — Bill Ostler (8-18-2)

1964-1965 — Dick Lewis (3-14)

Deseret News First Team All-Staters the past 10 years

2018 — Robert Summerhays, RB

2018 — Alex Harrison, OT

2017 — Preston Pitt, P

2017 — Cameron Brown, TB

2016 — Preston Pitt, P

To view second team and honorable mention all-staters through the years, check out the Deseret News All-State Archives.