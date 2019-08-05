SPANISH FORK — Even bad days melt away whenever Diane Garcia walks through her field.

“Yup. Beautiful views,” she said while looking at the mountains as the dry grass crunched beneath her feet. “It’s my heritage. It’s like my everything.”

For as much peace as her field brings her, though, she’s worried things are about to change.

Not for the field itself, but for the creatures her field is famous for — fireflies.

“A lot of people call them like little embers from a fire floating around,” said Garcia. “You have to experience them for yourself to truly appreciate them.”

They’re not often seen west of the Mississippi, but on her 13 acres in June, there are thousands of them at night.

She gives free tours at her Thompson Century Farm so others can experience them.

“The magic,” she said with a smile. “It’s just one of those miracles of nature.”

What has her worried, though, is a planned development of more than a hundred homes in the field across from hers.

That development will bring a lot of light from porches, street lights and cars to a normally dark area.

“And if there’s other lights going on, they (the fireflies) get confused and they can’t communicate, they don’t mate,” said Garcia. “They don’t lay eggs, the next generation doesn’t happen.”

Scott Aylett, a spokesman for Spanish Fork, says city leaders feel for Garcia, but property owners have the right to develop their private land.

As part of the city’s master plan for the River Bottoms area, where Garcia’s farm is located, there is land set aside for open green space.

“We’ve invested a lot in trying to figure out how best to plan for this area,” Aylett said.

Aylett said like many other cities in Utah, Spanish Fork is growing, and the city has to allow development if developers follow all the city ordinances.

“There are demands on the cities to find ways to provide for housing in their communities and approve housing projects as they conform to and meet the requirements set forth in city ordinance,” said Aylett.

Garcia and friends have been planting trees on her field, hoping to block future light.

She’s just not sure it’ll be enough, though, but she said she must try.

“I know that it is ultimately my responsibility to be the steward of my land. And I’m going to do that,” said Garcia. “Nobody else is going to fight but me for my property and for these fireflies.”