PAROWAN — In each of his first two seasons as head coach of the Parowan Rams, Carter Miller has had to replace significant production from the year before.

“That’s just high school sports,” he said.

Despite that need, the Rams have had success previously unfamiliar to the program, as they won eight games in both 2017 and 2018 after having never previously reached that mark this century.

Once again in 2019, Parowan will have to replace a bunch of production, as its starting quarterback, two leading rushers and two leading tacklers from a year ago have all graduated.

“Next man up,” Miller said. “I’m excited about the crew coming up. We’ve got a lot of talent. We’ll be young, but I think they’re ready to go and fill some shoes.”

Much of Miller’s confidence in his players comes from the fact he’s instituted a strong system, so newcomers have the mindset that they’re filling a position rather than trying to replace a departed player.

“It was important to me when I came here to establish some kind of system,” Miller said. “Not that my system is better than anybody else’s, because that’s not the case — if it was, everybody would be doing it — but we believe in the system we run.”

Miller recognizes that things will be more challenging this season as his program moves to 2A with the dissolving of the 1A classification, but he wants his team to maintain the same mindset it has had the last two seasons.

“We don’t hope to win. We expect it,” he said. “That expectation hasn’t changed for us. It doesn’t mean we don’t respect our opponents. It just means we’re not going to be beat before we get off the bus. We expect to win, and that expectation will be the same even though we’re playing some pretty good teams.”

Parowan Rams at a glance

Coach: Carter Miller is entering his third season as head coach of the Rams. He compiled an overall record of 16-6.

Miller’s comments on new UHSAA RPI:

“I still don’t completely understand it. If it gets the best in the playoffs, that’s all I care about ... I’m all for getting the best teams there and having the best two teams play in the championship. If that’s what it’s going to do, great.”

Parowan offensive snapshot

Offensive coordinator: Carter Miller

2018 offensive production: 33.5 ppg (2nd in 1A)

— 6 returning starters

— Veer option offense

Returning offensive starters

Hutch Miller (RB moving to QB)

Grayson Robb (RB)

Jace Little (OL)

Kayden Jensen (OL)

Spencer Cheney (TE)

Beau Millett (TE moving to WR)

Offensive newcomers to watch

Easton Jense (RB)

Levi Saylor (RB)

Bradon Bettridge (RB)

Kaden Gale (WR)

Nick Goodman (WR)

Matt Matheson (OL)

Jake Harrison (OL)

Josh Hasemeyer (OL)

Miller’s comments on his son Hutch moving to quarterback:

“He knows the ins and outs (of the offense) and he makes good decisions. I think he’ll do some good things.”

Miller’s comments on the rest of his skill position players:

"We’re pretty athletic. It’s just a matter of them doing it in a varsity setting.”

Miller’s comments on his offensive line:

“There’s a lot of pressure on those guys to perform. I believe in them. I know they can do it. It’s just a matter of them going out and doing it.”

Keys for offensive success in 2019:

Most if not all coaches will say offensive line play determines how good their offense is, but that’s especially the case on teams that both run a lot and are breaking in new starters up front. Such is the case for the Rams in 2019. Can the offensive line rise to the occasion? Secondarily, can the large number of skill players who will be assuming larger roles this fall be up to the task and jell together?

Parowan defensive snapshot

Defensive coordinator: Carter Miller

2018 defensive production: 14.1 ppg (1st in 1A)

— 4 returning starters

— 5-2 defense

Returning defensive starters

Grayson Robb (LB)

Hutch Miller (DB)

Levi Saylor (DB)

Josh Hasemeyer (DL)

Defensive newcomers to watch

Jace Little (DL)

Easton Jense (LB)

Bradon Bettridge (LB)

Kaden Gale (DB)

Nick Goodman (DB)

Miller’s comments on Grayson Robb, who had 11 sacks in 2018:

“I expect the same things this year ... I think he’ll be pretty good.”

Keys for defensive success in 2019:

Like with the offensive line, Parowan will be breaking in multiple new starters along the defensive line this year. Can that group come together to help the Rams be as good defensively as they were last year? Additionally, can Grayson Robb have another great season at linebacker?

Bottom line:

The Rams have shown the past two years that they’re capable of reloading. Can they do it again at key positions in 2019 while also playing a tougher schedule in 2A than they have the past two seasons? If it can be business as usual, there’s reason to believe Parowan can be in the mix in the 2A South region, but if it takes time to jell, it could be a tougher year than the last two.

Coaches preseason 2A South straw poll: Sixth

Deseret News 2A South prediction: Seventh

Key region game: Friday, Sept. 13 vs. Kanab

2019 schedule

Aug. 16 — LAYTON CHRISTIAN, 7 p.m.

Aug. 23 — DUCHESNE, 7 p.m.

Aug. 30 — at Altamont, 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 — at Enterprise, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 — KANAB, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 — at Millard, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 — PROVIDENCE HALL, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 — NORTH SEVIER, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 — at Milford, 7 p.m.

Oct. 17 — BEAVER, 7 p.m.

Felt’s Facts for Parowan High School

All-time record: 172-431-7 (70 years)

Region championships: 1 (1989)

Playoff appearances: 21

Current playoff appearance streak: 2

All-time playoff record: 9-21

State championships: 0

State championship record: 0-1

Most played rivalry: 86 meetings with Milford dating back to 1949. Milford leads 46-37-3.

Felt’s Factoid(s): Ram David Bettridge returned a missed field goal 99 yards in 1993 to set a record for the longest missed field goal return. … On the other side of the line of scrimmage, Cody Bradley booted a 60-yard field goal in 2008 to become one of just three kickers to make a FG of at least 60 yards.

Last 5

2018 — 8-3 (2-1 in 1A South – 1A Semifinals)

2017 — 8-3 (2-1 in 1A South – 1A Semifinals)

2016 — 3-6 (0-4 in 1A South – Missed playoffs)

2015 — 2-7 (0-4 in 1A South – Missed playoffs)

2014 — 3-7 (1-5 in 2A South – Missed playoffs)

Parowan coaching history

2017-current — Carter Miller (16-6)

2016 — Anthony Chidester (3-6)

2012-2015 — Brigham Nielsen (12-27)

2007-2011 — Matt Labrum (17-35)

1999-2006 — Rod Murphy (21-50)

1997-1998 — Joe Hays (7-12)

1994-1996 — Danny Lewis (5-22)

1987-1993 — Scott Henderson (24-44)

1986 — Bob August (1-8)

1985 — Unknown (3-6)

1984 — Kevin Singleton (2-6)

1978-1983 — Scott Doubek (7-44)

1977 — Jery Dyer (1-8)

1976 — Tom Baltzer (1-7)

1972-1975 — Dave Jenson (17-23)

1970-1971 — Don Olson (5-13)

1967-1969 – Unknown (7-16-1)

1962-1966 — Lowell Caldwell (10-30)

1959-1961 — Unknown (2-18-1)

1958 — John Wood (0-7)

1956-1957 — Richard Jones (3-11)

1954-1955 — Bruce Decker (4-8-2)

1952-1953 — William "Twist" Jones (1-10-2)

1950-1951 — Unknown (1-10-1)

1949 — Ray Watters (2-4)

Deseret News First Team all-staters the past 10 years

2018 — Porter Wood, QB/LB

2018 — Trey Jense, RB/LB

2018 — Dixon Jones, OL/DL

2018 — Codey Hanson, RB/LB

2017 — Ethan Murphy, OL/DL

2017 — Ethan Guymon, RB/DB

2017 — Porter Miller, RB/LB

2017 — Porter Wood, QB/MLB

2013 — Justice Walker, WR/LB

2010 — Zach Wood QB/SS

2009 — Corie Blackham, RB, DB

