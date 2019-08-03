SALT LAKE CITY — Nearly 500 apartment units were evacuated Friday night after a gas leak, firefighters said.

Shortly after 8 p.m., residents of 4th West Apartments, 255 N. 400 West, reported smelling natural gas in the building. Dominion Energy workers arrived and found high levels of natural gas, said Salt Lake Fire Capt. Adam Archuleta.

Firefighters responded and worked with Dominion Energy to monitor the air on all five floors.

"They were able to find natural gas on all floors, some of them pretty elevated levels. And that was a great concern for us, enough that we were not gonna take any chances. That's why we evacuated everybody until we could shut the gas off and then ventilate the building," Archuleta said.

The new apartment complex is one building split up into two wings. Both were evacuated, he said. He did not know how many residents were evacuated.

With the gas shut off and buildings ventilated, the residents were able to return to their homes about 1 a.m. Saturday.

Dominion Energy was working with the apartment's facility manager Saturday to turn on the gas and test it floor-by-floor to isolate and repair the leak or leaks, Archuleta said.