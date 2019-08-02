CEDAR CITY — One person was killed and three others injured in a crash on I-15 on Friday.

The crash happened about 2:50 p.m. near the 200 North freeway entrance in Cedar City.

A pickup truck was merging onto southbound I-15 at the freeway entrance and didn't notice a car already in the lane, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety. That caused the car to veer to the left. The car hit the median, went airborne, and flipped end over end until it landed in the northbound lanes.

The car was then T-boned on the passenger side by another car driving north on the freeway.

The front passenger of the first car died on impact, and the driver of the first car was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, officials said.

Two people in the second car were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

All involved were wearing seat belts, the Department of Public Safety said. Officials do not believe impairment was a factor in the crash.