ELWOOD, Box Elder County — A woman was taken to the hospital with burn injuries after a house and shed caught fire in Elwood on Friday.

Crews responded to the fire in Box Elder County around 6185 W. 8000 North at about 4:30 p.m., according to Chris Richards, assistant fire warden for the Box Elder County Fire Department.

Richards said he did not know how severe the woman's burns were, but he believed her injuries were relatively minor.

Only the shed was on fire when the fire was first called in, Richards said. By the time fire crews arrived, the house was in flames as well.

There was a large amount of ammunition in the house, causing "quite a few" explosions while the firefighters worked to put out the blaze, Richards said. No one was injured by those explosions.

The home is a complete loss, Richards said.

As of 10:30 p.m., there was one unit still on scene with plans to watch the site through the night.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.