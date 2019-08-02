Note: Springville finished with a 6-6 overall record in 2018 and was tied for third in Region 8 with a 2-3 record. It lost to Olympus 28-3 in the 5A quarterfinals.

SPRINGVILLE — Old-school consistency has been the hallmark of Springville football under coach Willy Child, which made last year's quarterfinal loss to Olympus somewhat surprising. Since taking over the program in 2012, Child's team has seen steady progression and several trips to Rice-Eccles Stadium in the postseason, so expectations have been raised.

Although proving competitive last year, the Red Devils relatively early exit is something the team is intent on improving upon and looks to have the talent and depth to do just that.

"I'm excited about this group," Child said. "They've worked hard since the end of last year and we have good returning experience. So we feel we have a team that can find some success."

Child's team includes eight listed returning starters on each side of the football, which includes four returning offensive linemen and a starting running back that should work well in Springville's system.

"There's no secret about what we like to do here and it's been successful for us," Child said. "We like to run the football and believe we have a group this year that should be able to do that effectively."

Springville returns a lot at most every other position as well, which leads to justifiable optimism heading into a newly formed Region 8.

"Kids are hungry to get back to Rice(-Eccles Stadium) and focused on doing just that, but it's going to be tough in our region," Child said. "I think Provo is going to be improved and Salem Hills looks good. It's a tough region where everyone is solid and everyone will give us a challenge every week."

Springville Red Devils at a glance

Coach: Willy Child enters his eighth year as head coach at Springville. Child has 22 years experience coaching both the football and baseball teams in Springville.

Child's thoughts on the new UHSAA RPI:

"It's nothing that's going to change our approach. We still have a goal to win our region and then we'll just see what happens. It's real hard to know exactly how it's going to work itself out, so we'll just play the season and then look at all of it. I do like how it makes nonregion games more important, but I don't have any strong opinions on it, as of right now."

Springville offensive snapshot

Offensive coordinator: Doug Bills

2018 offensive production: 18.5 ppg (19th in 5A)

— 8 returning starters

— Pro-style

Key offensive returning starters

— Payton Murphy (QB): Murphy started last season and threw for 1,550 yards and 17 touchdowns with just one interception.

— Austin Mortensen (WR): Mortensen was a two-way starter last season and is someone Child feels had a good offseason and will help lead the offense.

Returning offensive starters

Payton Murphy (QB)

Austin Mortensen (WR)

Trae Hillstead (WR)

Tanu AhHing (OL)

Josh Cox (OL)

Ishmael Mavae (OL)

Nick Thorpe (OL)

Carter Johnston (RB)

Newcomers to watch

Tyler Kelly (RB)

Kevin Kolomalu (RB)

Child's thoughts on Payton Murphy:

"He's a competitor and is a guy who came off a good year last year. He knows the offense well and he doesn't make a lot of mistakes."

Child's thoughts on his offensive line:

"It's a strong group that has to replace just one guy from a year ago. So I think we'll have an offensive line that can make for a good running game and help to protect our quarterback.

Child's thoughts on his receivers:

"We have a strong group led by Austin Mortensen who, like Payton, is a very good competitor. He played both ways for us last year and we think he'll have a real good year this year."

Keys for offensive success in 2019:

Just don't get hurt. Every part looks in place for Springville to improve quite a bit on its just 18.5 points scored per game from a season ago. The running game should be strong, but the talent returning at quarterback and receiver could dictate more passing.

Springville defensive snapshot

Defensive coordinator: Dave Valeti

2018 defensive production: 22.7 ppg (13th in 5A)

— 8 returning starters

— 4-3

Key returning defensive starter

— Visesio Fale (DL): Led the team with 4.5 sacks last year while accumulating 32 tackles.

Returning starters

Visesio Fale (DL)

Kevin Kolomalu (DL)

Carter Johnston (LB)

Garrison Caswell (LB)

Hondo Quezada (DB)

Austin Mortensen (DB)

Tanu AhHing (DL)

Cole McAllister (DB)

Child's thoughts on the strength of his defense:

"We really like our defensive ends. Both Sio (Fale) and Kevin Kolomalu will be guys who can put on a lot of pressure and we'll rely on both of them a lot this year."

Child's thoughts on his defensive backs:

"It's another strength for us there. Austin Mortensen and Cole McAllister are guys who have done well, and we really expect Hondo Quezada to step up this year."

Coaches Region 8 straw poll: Second

Deseret News Region 8 prediction: Second

Key region game: Sept. 13 vs Provo

Bottom line

Look for Springville to bounce back effectively this year, particularly on the offensive side of the ball where it wasn't nearly productive enough a season ago. The Red Devils should compete for a region championship and could improve on their quarterfinal ouster a year ago.

2019 schedule

Aug. 16 — DIXIE, 7 p.m.

Aug. 23 — at Skyline, 7 p.m.

Aug. 30 — BOUNTIFUL, 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 — at Maple Mountain, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 — PROVO, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 — at Payson, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 — SALEM HILLS, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 — SPANISH FORK, 7 p.m.

Oct. 16 — at Wasatch, 7 p.m.

Felt’s Facts for Springville High School

All-time record: 439-409-32 (102 years)

Region championships: 25 (1922, 1926, 1929, 1933, 1938, 1954, 1976 co, 1977 co, 1978, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1986 co, 1988 co, 1990, 1991 co, 1992, 1993 co, 2001, 2004, 2009, 2010, 2015, 2016, 2017)

Playoff appearances: 48

Current playoff appearance streak: 6 (2013-2018)

All-time playoff record: 31-46

State championships: 1 (1985)

State championship record: 1-4

Most played rivalry: 94 meetings with Payson dating back to 1909. Springville leads 56-31-7. Last met in 2010.

Felt’s Factoids: After leading Springville to the state championship, Scott Mitchell, the 1985 MVP, went on to a stellar career at Utah, where he still holds 25 school records. … Springville holds the record for fewest passing yards allowed in a playoff game: The Red Devils held Sky View to minus-3 passing yards in a first-round game in 1985. … Springville is the only school to have more than one player return an interception 100 yards. Robbie Gueck accomplished the feat in 2000 and Trevor Church did it in 2010.

Last five

2018 — 6-6 (2-3 in Region 8 — 5A quarterfinals)

2017 — 9-4 (5-0 in Region 8 — 5A semifinals)

2016 — 12-1 (6-0 in Region 8 — 4A runner-up)

2015 — 11-1 (6-0 in Region 8 — 4A semifinals)

2014 — 6-5 (4-2 in Region 8 — 4A quarterfinals)

Springville coaching history

2012-current — Willy Child (53-29)

2008-2011 — Scott Mitchell (30-17)

2007 — Dan Hansen (2-9)

1990-2006 — Doug Bills (89-80)

1981-1989 — Ray Newbury (59-29)

1966-1980 — Mike Jacobsen (72-68-1)

1962-1965 — Karol Bills (2-5-29)

1957-1961 — Benny Kilpack (9-30)

1945-1956 — George Pehrson (46-38-11)

1942-1944 — Art Gilbert (6-12-2)

1937-1941 — Ned McBeth (17-15-5)

1936 — Carl Davis (3-1-2)

1935 — Mr. Rowe (2-2-2)

1932-1934 — Paul Thorne (5-12-1)

1930-1931 — Bob How (6-5-2)

1929 — Unknown (4-2-1)

1928 — C. B. Leddingham (5-1-1)

1908-1927 — Unknown (26-28-1)

Deseret News First Team all-staters the past 10 years

2018 — Simote Iloa, DT

2018 — Rylan Poulsen, S

2017 — Bradley Nicol, DE

2017 — Lakei Kolomalu, OG

2017 — Cole Bowers, FB

2016 — Jackson Murphy, FB

2016 — Andrew Slack, OT

2016 — Viliami Kolomalu, OLB

2016 — Junior Mulipola, DT

2016 — Brennan Rymer, CB

2015 — Adam Rodriguez, DL

2013 — Zach Hansen, DL

2011 — Caleb McCray, LB

2010 — Marcus Case RB

2010 — Matt Sumsion TE

2010 — Brody Swanson DL

2009 — Jeff Geuck, DL

2009 — Alema Key, LB

To view second team and honorable mention all-staters through the years, check out the Deseret News All-State Archives.