SALT LAKE CITY — Do you use Grubhub, UberEats or DoorDash? If so, there’s about a 1 in 4 chance your food will be eaten before it arrives.

A new survey from US Foods found that 28% of food app deliverers have taken food from orders. That said, 72% of deliverers surveyed said they didn’t take food from orders.

Still: 54% of deliverers said they were tempted by the smell of the food they delivered.

“When things go wrong in food delivery, unfortunately the end consumer often blames the restaurant, even when they are not at fault. With so many moving parts, getting it right can be tough to achieve, but the industry is creating more solutions every day,” the survey said.

The survey revealed a lot about the habits of people who use food delivery services. Here are some of the most interesting findings.

Complaints: The most common complaints from customers included receiving food that wasn’t warm or fresh.

17% of those surveyed were "consistently irritated" that their food wasn’t fresh or warm.

16% said food delivery was late

12% said they dislike when they receive incorrect orders

11% said there are inconsistent prices

10% of food gets shaken or messed up during deliveries

9% said menus are inconsistent or limited.

Tipping: The survey also revealed interesting findings related to tipping habits.

63% of those surveyed said they’d tip through the app, 27% said they’d tip using cash.

66% said delivery and service fees affect the tip, while 34% said that wasn’t the case.

59% said they decide on the tip when ordering, 41% said they decide during the delivery.

53% said they tip differently based on the weather, while 47% said the weather didn’t affect their decision.

Method: US Foods surveyed 1,518 American adults who use food delivery apps — including UberEats, Grubhub, DoorDash and Postmates — from May 9 to May 13. Respondents were 18 to 77 years old. The report also surveyed 497 American adults who were deliverers for at least one of the apps from May 9 to May 11.