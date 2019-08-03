SALT LAKE CITY — The upcoming “Black Widow” movie will feature multiple Black Widow characters, according to Rachel Weisz.

Weisz revealed in a new interview with IGNthat her character, named Melina, will have gone through the Black Widow program, giving her similar skills to Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson).

Here’s what she said in the interview, per ComicBook.com.

“There are quite a number (of them). I’m a Black Widow and Scarlet and Florence (Pugh). There are quite a lot of other characters that you meet who are also Black Widows. I call tell you that Melina has been cycled through the Black Widow Red Room program by the time the film starts. She started being cycled through when she was a child and so, she’s a highly accomplished spy and assassin. But I can’t tell you her relationship to anyone else.”

Another theory: There’s another theory hanging around out there that Weisz will later be revealed as the film’s villain, named the Taskmaster.

“For what it’s worth (and that worth is debatable), there’s also a fan theory out there that paints Weisz’s character as actually being the Taskmaster, who was confirmed as the movie’s villain in concept art featured at Comic-Con. Weisz as the Taskmaster seems unlikely, yet one never knows what tricks the MCU will have up its sleeve in its quest to be less predictable,” according to Uproxx.

One other thing: David Harbour (“Stranger Things”) will also be in the film and will play a Russian version of Captain America called the Red Guardian, according to Screen Rant. So it looks like there will be multiple heroes with training abounding in the new movie.

“Black Widow” hits theaters on May 1, 2020.