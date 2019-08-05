SALT LAKE CITY — New data from GoBankingRates.com has revealed how much money it would cost for you to visit Disney World in the year you were born.

The report looked through admission fees from 1971 to 2019 using data from AllEars.net, a Disney news and information website. Then, GoBankingRates used information from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ inflation calculator to figure out the yearly rates for Disney World adjusted for inflation.

Yes, but: Prices for Disneyland tickets or entrance fees for other theme parks were not included in the report. All of the data focused on general admission tickets for the Magic Kingdom at Disney World. The prices from 1971 to 1981 include sales tax but those from 1981 and after do not.

Here’s a look at the first year of the park, the birth-year of this reporter and the most recent year:

1971: $3.50

Price increase from last year: N/A

Cost adjusted for 2019 inflation: $21.92

1990: $31

Price increase from last year: $2

Cost adjusted for 2019 inflation: $62.03

2019: $125

Price increase from last year: $6

