SALT LAKE CITY — The Death Star rising from the sands of Jakku in a “Star Wars”movie? It happened, at least in concept art.

What’s going on: Artist Doug Chiang, the current vice president and executive creative director for Lucasfilm, shared a “wild concept” art of the Death Star 2 — which was destroyed in “Return of the Jedi” — rising out of the Jakku sands. The photo was early concept art for “The Force Awakens.”

“Deathstar ascending! In the early days of EP7, we explored some wild concepts (before we had a script). This was for a dream sequence of the Deathstar 2 rising out of the desert of Jakku,” he wrote in the caption of the highly detailed illustration.

See the photo below.

Context: The idea of the second Death Star being involved in the sequel “Star Wars” trilogy has been around for years. For example, there was briefly the idea of seeing the Death Star submerged underwater, according to IGN. And, as you’ve probably seen by now, it looks like the second Death Star makes an appearance in the trailer for “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,”which is due out this winter. Not only do we see the second Death Star’s shattered remains, but we also hear Emperor Palpatine’s laugh right after.