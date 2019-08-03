In Blaine Monkres’ first year back at Dixie High School last year, the Flyers were perfect in Region 9, advancing all the way to the 4A title game before a humbling loss to Orem.

A year later, Monkres delivered the same message to this year’s team that he did to his previous 28 other teams.

“I tell them every year you’re starting from scratch, it doesn’t matter what we did last year. You’re a different team, it’s a new year, and you’ve got to do things right if you want to get to where you did last year. You’re not just going to get there because you got there last year,” said Monkres.

That workmanlike mentality will be necessary with limited returning experience for the Flyers in what is shaping up to be another competitive region season.

Dixie won the region with a perfect record last year, but it wasn’t easy as it snuck by Snow Canyon and Pine View by one touchdown.

This season, perennial favorites Dixie, Pine View and Desert Hills are all moving on from senior-dominated squads, while last year’s fourth-seed Snow Canyon returns the bulk of its starters.

Canyon View, Cedar City and Hurricane all believe they’ll be more competitive regardless of the wins this season, while first-year school Crimson Cliffs also expects to compete despite a predictable up-and-down first summer in program history.

“We’ve really decided to focus on this year as the foundation. We’re hoping what we do now will be part of the traditions of things that the football team does, 20, 30, 40 years from now and that will be the case as long as we do it the right way,” said Crimson Cliffs coach Jaron Tate, who moved from Dixie after coaching there 10 years. Also joining him from Dixie is defensive coordinator Wayne Alofipo.

So while Crimson Cliffs’ opening splits Desert Hills and Pine View, it also has a big impact on Dixie’s coaching staff.

Dixie’s defense ranked No. 1 in 4A last year, only allowing 15.8 ppg, but with a new defensive coordinator and only two returning starters, that group will look quite a bit different.

“That’s going to be a place we’re going to probably struggle a bit early,” admitted Monkres.

It’s not an uncommon situation.

Pine View only returns one starter on defense, while Desert Hills only returns three offensive and defensive starters.

Pine View was pegged to finish first in Region 9 by the league’s coaches, but will need to be better defensively to live up to those expectations. The Panthers advanced to the semifinals last year behind a dominant rushing attack that helped it overcome allowing 31.0 ppg. The strength of the offense this year is in the passing game with returning QB Macloud Crowton, but it’s not realistic to expect it to score 47.7 ppg like a year ago.

“That’s something we hope we don’t have to face as much this year cause it’s stressful in those situations,” said Pine View assistant coach Ben Meier.

Desert Hills ranked second defensively in 4A last year, allowing only 17.2 ppg, but that defense didn’t show up in the playoffs as it lost to Mountain Crest in the first round 31-24.

Jarron Polu and Damin Brunson are back from that defense and will help with the transition as Desert Hills deals with the school split.

“We just try our best to deal with it and keep things as normal as possible. I don’t feel it’s been too bad for the most part,” said coach Mark Murdoch.

When it comes to returning talent, Snow Canyon is the most loaded team in the region. It returns nine starters on offense and seven on defense from a team that went 3-3 in region and was competitive in losses against Dixie, Pine View and Desert Hills for three quarters.

“We have many returning starters and a hungry team with attitude coming back. We look forward to proving ourselves against some very good and respected teams preseason and as always during our Region 9 play,” said Snow Canyon coach Mike Esplin.

After the projected top four teams in Region 9, it gets a little more unpredictable.

Cedar City is young and will rely on a bunch of juniors. Canyon View is also young, but coach Chris Sawyers believes his team is more ready to compete physically and mentally in Region 9.

Hurricane also hopes to be much more competitive under second-year coach Skyler Miller after last year’s frustrating 0-9 season.

“We bring pretty much every kid back from last year who didn’t graduate, and that says a lot about our kids, especially with how hard that season was for everybody,” said Miller.

And then there’s Crimson Cliffs, which is the biggest mystery of them all with a collection of players from a variety of high schools.

“Without having a football field and not having our own weight room and not having a home yet, it’s been difficult, but the players have been resilient and they’ve been able to roll with the punches and put in the work regardless of what the situation is,” said Tate.

Deseret News projections for Region 9 football teams in 2019

(Preseason rankings are based on coaches’ votes)

1. PINE VIEW: The strength heading into the season is offensively with part-time starting QB Macloud Crowton back, along with Pine View’s top three receivers from last year, Michael Moore, Izaiah Moten and Daylor Rymer. Those are the only offensive returning starters, though. Success partly depends on how quickly the O-line, led by Talon Jensen, Brennan Shaw and Peter Falaniko, comes together. Defensively, Uelese Matavao is the lone returning starter at linebacker. Three newcomers who could be key are Enoch Tekau at linebacker and Brennen Costa and Filipo Tavita on the D-line. 2018 RECORD: 8-4. PLAYOFFS: Lost to Orem 62-20 in 4A semifinals.

2. DESERT HILLS: A relatively new group will take the field this year for the Thunder, who look to bounce back from last year’s early playoff ouster. Leading the way offensively is returning QB Logan Wilstead and returning running back Kina Taufua. They accounted for nearly 2,400 yards of total offense last year and should exceed that if a brand-new group works well together. Tight end Jace Mortensen is the other returning offensive starter. Defensively Jarron Polu will be a standout at linebacker with his athleticism and physicality. Braxton Turnbow is a returning starter at secondary and Dain Brunson is back on the D-line. 2018 RECORD: 6-4. PLAYOFFS: Lost to Mountain Crest 31-24 in 4A first round.

3. DIXIE: A returning starting QB in Blaine Monkres’ offense is always a dangerous thing, and that’s exactly what Reggie Graff brings to the table a year after throwing for 2,460 yards and 21 TDs. He has three returning O-lineman protecting him as well, Slayde Kolb, Baylor Lee and Guy Ludlow. There’s very little experience in the skill positions but talent ready to step in. With just two returning starters on defense and a new defensive coordinator, it could be a slow starter on that side of the ball. The two starters back are Tyler Walden (S) and Dae Dae Famuina (DE). 2018 RECORD: 11-2. PLAYOFFS: Lost to Orem 60-13 in 4A championship.

4. SNOW CANYON: Snuck into the playoffs as the last seed from Region 9 last season, but this year there’s enough talent for this team to compete near the top of the region. Nine starters return on offense while seven starters are back defensively. Quarterback Landon Frei leads the way offensively, with James Brown, Jacorey McKeever and Jaden Erickson returning on the O-line. Every skill position player is back from last year, led by leading rusher Ryan Bethers and leading receiver Jase Mendenhall. Defensively, Braxton Hickman, Jayden McKee, Wesley Tuanuu and Austin Turner are back at linebacker. Brock Nowatzke led Snow Canyon in tackles at safety last year and will be a huge key on defense. 2018 RECORD: 4-6. PLAYOFFS: Lost to Sky View 61-21 in 4A first round.

5. CEDAR CITY: Inexperienced heading into the season, Cedar hopes its young group develops quickly. Junior Jaron Garrett takes over at QB and has high expectations for a strong season. He has three returning starters to throw to: receivers Jack Cook and Kolbe Meek along with tight end Trey Payne. The brand-new line is led by Payton Murray and Kian Tullis. Defensively the lone returning starters are defensive end Trey Payne and defensive back Zac Maggio. Newcomers Teague Speakman and Seth Brinkerhoff will be key at linebacker and running back this year. 2018 RECORD: 3-6. PLAYOFFS: Did not qualify.

6. CRIMSON CLIFFS: The new program heads into its first season with a strong offensive line and a good group of running backs, which should help it stay relatively competitive in Region 9. Reece Parmenter, DeMille Thurman and Tyler Whittaker anchor the O-line, while Harold Hansen and Creed Wagner are the top running backs. A sophomore will likely start at QB. The strength of the defense could be at linebacker with Matt Nisson, Creed Wagner and Harold Hansen. Senior defensive end Briggs Roberts will help anchor the D-line along with Thurman and Marley Salanoa-Sagapolu. 2018 RECORD: New school.

7. CANYON VIEW: With only three returning starters back on both sides of the ball, the Falcons are counting on a lot of newcomers this year. Many of those players should slide in seamlessly with their familiarity in second-coach Chris Sawyers’ offense and defense. One of the staples in the trenches on both sides of the ball will be returning starter Joe Pulica. Also back on the O-line is Kysun Parker. Brisin Jake is slated to take over at QB, with depth at running back surrounding him. The strength could be at linebacker with newcomers Russell Close, Cole Lake and Tanner Hardin. 2018 RECORD: 3-7. PLAYOFFS: Did not qualify.

8. HURRICANE: Second-year coach Skyler Miller believes his program is ready to take positive steps forward after a great offseason from his motivated players. Brock Starley returns at QB and has two returning skill position players as well with Ray Cordova (WR) and Luke Wright (RB/Slot). The lone returning starter on the O-line is Isaiah Martinez. On defense, Martinez is one of six returning starters. Returning on the D-line is Eli Peart. The linebacking core will be led by returning starters Ben Van Buren and Ray Cordova, while James Lemmon and Ian Lambert return in the secondary. 2018 RECORD: 0-9. PLAYOFFS: Did not qualify.