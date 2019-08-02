SALT LAKE CITY — A Unified police officer who fatally ran over a woman in Millcreek in March will not face criminal charges, the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office said Friday.

An investigation into the incident by the district attorney's office found no evidence that officer Megan Franklin intentionally ran over 25-year-old Cindreia Simone Europe, acted recklessly or engaged in criminal negligence on the night of March 5, according to a letter from District Attorney Sim Gill to the Unified and Salt Lake City police departments.

Franklin was dispatched at about 11 p.m. that night to a strip mall at 3304 S. 2300 East to conduct a welfare check on a person in the parking lot. She did not see Europe, who was wearing dark clothing and lying on the ground, according to police.

When Franklin felt her patrol car run over something, she got out of the car and realized she had run over Europe, who had reportedly been living out of her car until it was towed earlier that day. Europe, who was from Georgia, had apparently been parked in that lot for several days leading up to the incident, according to the letter.

Europe was taken to a hospital where she died from injuries sustained in the collision.

The 911 caller who requested the welfare check told dispatchers that there was a person in dark clothing lying down in the parking lot, but dispatchers did not specifically tell Unified officers that the person was lying down in the parking lot.

Franklin told investigators that she was told there was a man in the area, but was not told where the man might be. She said she did not see anyone lying on the ground in front of her before hitting Europe, according to the letter.

"Officer Franklin was looking for a person in the parking lot," Gill wrote. "She was looking in places one would think to look: on a bench, by a store or a building."

Another officer who was behind Franklin told investigators that he also did not see anyone in the parking lot before the collision.

Based on surveillance footage, investigators believe Europe was lying on the ground for about 13 minutes before Franklin hit her. Investigators also noted the "low light conditions" in the parking lot and the fact that Europe's clothing "did not reflect light and was hard to see in the surveillance video recordings."

Accident reconstructionists determined that Franklin's patrol car was likely never traveling faster than 10 miles per hour in the parking lot.

"We believe that if officer Franklin had been informed that the call for service regarded a person lying in the middle of the parking lot, her actions would have been respectively different," Gill wrote. "However, under the circumstances as we understand them to be, we can't say that officer Franklin's actions violated any state criminal statute."

Franklin was new to the Unified Police Department at the time of the incident. She had previously resigned from the West Valley City Police Department after she was placed on a week's leave without pay for consistent traffic violations, according to documents obtained by the Deseret News in March through a public records request.

"Your driving history reflects a poor pattern of attention to proper driving tactics and this has contributed to an unacceptable number of preventable accidents on your part," former West Valley Police Chief Lee Russo wrote in a letter to Franklin.

She was issued disciplinary orders for a number of driving-related incidents that took place while she was in her West Valley City patrol car, including hitting a rock while making a U-turn, hitting a construction barrel, backing into a light pole, rear-ending another car while looking at her computer screen, twice hitting a concrete curb, and driving at least 90 mph in the express lane on I-15 and weaving in and out of traffic, even when she was not responding to a call.

Franklin was involved in seven "preventable/at-fault" traffic incidents during her eight years with the West Valley City department, according to the letter from the chief.