SANDY — Coming out of the CONCACAF Gold Cup break back in mid June, Mike Petke talked about the need for Real Salt Lake to focus more on itself than the opposition in game preparation and also the need to press teams a bit more to generate additional scoring opportunities.

Through seven games, the subtle adjustments seem to be paying off.

RSL’s record since the three-week Gold Cup break is 3-1-3 with only three goals conceded. Its 30 goals conceded through 22 games is tied for seventh in MLS.

Real Salt Lake will try and keep the overall good form going this Saturday when it hosts New York City FC (8 p.m., KMYU) at Rio Tinto Stadium.

“I think we’ve been on a pretty good run aside for our San Jose last-minute goal against. Just try and keep the same attitude and knowing that we’re at home, can we be a little more aggressive on the attack, but we want to keep the same type of defending habits,” said RSL assistant coach Freddy Juarez, who will be acting head coach again Saturday as Petke serves the second of his three-game suspension for postgame conduct in the Leagues Cup match against Tigres.

In the first game of that suspension last weekend at FC Dallas, RSL showed great resiliency in grinding out a 0-0 draw at a venue that’s almost always been unkind to the franchise.

Juarez said NYCFC likes to play a similar possession style as RSL’s past two opponents, FC Dallas and Tigres. That should help the club put a game plan together against the fourth place team in the Eastern Conference.

One of the biggest takeaways from last weekend that Juarez believes can help against NYCFC is how his team countered FC Dallas’ possession: It kept the ball too.

Damir Kreilach had about 80 touches in the game while Kyle Beckerman had about 65, both very high numbers than a typical match for the two.

“It was just impressive the three center mids could play to each other so much and have that many passes in a game. It was something we had to do cause Dallas is so good in the middle with players buzzing around everywhere, one of our goals was to have them chase us a bit,” said Juarez.

During one sequence, Juarez said RSL strung about 60 straight passes together over a nearly three-minute stretch.

“Those are fundamentals that we want to get better at so we can dictate the game a little bit more without getting away from create chances,” Juarez said.

NYCFC likes to try and play the same style home and way, and countering that with possession of its own will be critical again.

Collectively, that possession has been better since the conscious effort to make subtle tweaks to RSL’s tactics after the Gold Cup.

“We’ve pressed a little higher up the park. We always want to be a team that is based off of Mike’s character and trying to go forward as quick as possible, but I think we’ve also added if it’s not on to go forward when you recover the ball, don’t just give the ball away. We want to keep it longer to then try and unbalance the opponent to create chances to go forward,” said Juarez.

Saturday’s match begins a stretch of four of five games at home for Real Salt Lake as it has another great opportunity to build momentum and improve its playoff positioning.