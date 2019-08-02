PROVO — A Utah man is accused of burglarizing a Provo home and setting up a camp in the backyard while the residents of the house were away.

Harley Hess, 37, was arrested on suspicion of burglary of a dwelling, a second degree felony; criminal mischief, a third degree felony; failure to stop at the command of a law enforcement officer, a class A misdemeanor; theft, a class B misdemeanor; and intoxication, a class C misdemeanor.

The residents of the house told police on Thursday that they came home to find four windows broken out and a number of personal items missing, according to a probable cause affidavit.

One of the tenants had gone into the backyard and found a "transient camp" there, according to the affidavit. The tenant told police he saw a man in the camp, but the man ran into the trees along the edge of the backyard.

Several personal items from inside the house were found at the campsite, the charges state, along with open beer cans and a wallet containing an ID belonging to Hess. When police caught up to Hess behind the house, the resident identified Hess as the man he saw running away.

Hess is homeless, according to police.