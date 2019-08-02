ROY — Police have identified the man who was shot and killed by an officer Wednesday after allegedly breaking into a medical clinic and trying to attack officers with a knife.

Donald Lee Joseph, 37, died from his injuries after he was shot at the Tanner Clinic, located at 3443 W. 5600 South in Roy.

Ogden police said Joseph, wearing a mask, used a hammer to break a window and enter the clinic at about 1:50 a.m. A woman who was cleaning inside the clinic after-hours barricaded herself in a room and called 911 after she heard Joseph break in, police said.

Law enforcement officers from Roy and several neighboring jurisdictions, including an Ogden K-9 officer, responded to the alleged break-in. Police first confronted the Joseph in the hallway, where he was still holding the hammer, according to Ogden Police Chief Randy Watt.

Officers initially tried to use a bean-bag gun — a non-lethal weapon — but Joseph would not surrender and ran away, Watt said. As officers followed after him, he suddenly came out of a room holding a knife and advanced toward the officers, according to Watt.

The K-9 officer from the Ogden fired several rounds, and a second officer from another jurisdiction may also have fired his weapon, Watt said. Roy Police Chief Carl Merino said no officers from Roy fired their weapons.

The police dog had hold of Joseph's leg when he was shot. Officers began performing first aid on Joseph after he fell to the ground and then let go of the knife, Watt said on Wednesday.

Joseph was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries. Police said they found him in possession of narcotics that he had just stolen from the clinic.

The Weber County Attorney's Office is investigating the incident. The Ogden officer was placed on standard paid leave during the investigation.

Officers were wearing body cameras during the encounter, Watt said.