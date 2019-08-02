SALT LAKE CITY — Meeting on Southern Utah University's campus, the Utah State Board of Regents voted unanimously Friday to cut tuition for SUU's online-only undergraduate programs by 23%. Graduate program tuition for online-only programs was also cut by about 12%.

The tuition decreases will go into effect spring semester 2020, which begins in January.

About 9% of SUU students attend exclusively online, according to SUU President Scott Wyatt.

Most students who take online classes exclusively attend part-time, meaning they did not qualify for plateau tuition, which encourages full-time attendance by extending the same tuition rate for taking 15 credits as 12 credits.

As a consequence of taking on average seven credits, online learners end up paying more per credit, Wyatt said.

Now, online-only undergraduate students will pay $300 per credit, compared to the previous charge of $389 for credit and fees.

Graduate students who attend online exclusively will pay between $355 and $485 per credit, down from $393 to $555 in tuition and fees.

Under the new tuition structure, tuition and fees were consolidated and reduced.

"We're expanding online to help people finish, and we're pricing it appropriately," he said.