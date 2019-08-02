SALT LAKE CITY — A bicyclist claims a Unified police officer ran him over because he mistakenly thought the cyclist had flipped him off.

On Friday, the cyclist filed a civil rights lawsuit against the officer in federal court.

Chad S. Lockwood, 53, said he was riding his bicycle Sunday, about 10:35 a.m., in the Millcreek area near 2300 East and Evergreen Avenue (3435 South).

According to the lawsuit, "Chad switched from the south side of Evergreen to the north side, with the intent of riding through the green light ahead of him on 2300 East, and riding on a bike path on the north side of Evergreen Avenue. Chad rode through the crosswalk area for pedestrians and proceeded through the intersection safely."

Unified police officer Christopher Schroeder was stopped at a red light at the intersection and "appeared to be waiting for Chad to cross and waved at him," the lawsuit states. Lockwood waved back. But because of a prior accident that left him with a deformed hand, Lockwood contends the officer mistook his "thank you" wave for an obscene gesture, according to the lawsuit.

Lockwood claims that 200 feet later, "suddenly he was struck with considerable impact by officer Schroeder’s police vehicle," knocking him off his bike onto the ground, according to the lawsuit. He believes the officer tried to "cut off" the bike from moving forward, the lawsuit states.

Schroeder got out of his patrol car and "pounced" on Lockwood, and then "repeatedly struck and kicked" him for allegedly disobeying his commands to get up, according to the lawsuit. Lockwood said he couldn't get up due to that previous injury of being hit by a train in 1996, the lawsuit states.

When Lockwood asked the officer why he hit him, Lockwood said the officer replied, "Bro, you hit the curb and fell off your bike," the lawsuit states.

Lockwood was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Schroeder accused him of stealing the bike and possessing heroin, according to the lawsuit.

"Officer Schroeder lied several times at the scene and at the hospital about the incident, claiming falsely that Chad had failed to stop and that Chad had simply fallen off his bike after hitting a curb," the lawsuit states. "Officer Schroeder incorrectly and falsely claimed that Chad had made an obscene gesture (gave him the middle finger) and verbalized a lewd and offensive sentiment.

"The reality of what happened in this case is that officer Schroeder lost his temper because he probably believed, incorrectly, that Chad had disrespected him by 'flipping him off,' and mouthing a vulgar expletive. Although this did not happen, and what Chad did was quite innocent and considerate, officer Schroeder lost his temper, chased down Chad with his police vehicle, and intentionally struck Chad and his bicycle with his vehicle in order to teach Chad a lesson in respect for police officers," according to the lawsuit.

After being treated at the hospital, Lockwood was taken to the Salt Lake County Jail on outstanding warrants, according to jail records, and later released due to jail overcrowding.

Lockwood is seeking a minimum $6,000 for medical bills to date.

Lockwood's attorney, Robert Sykes, was holding a press conference at 2:30 p.m. with Lockwood present.

This story will be updated throughout the afternoon.