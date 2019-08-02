SANDY — Just when Utah Royals FC got basically back to full strength following the World Cup, it’ll be without its three United States Women’s National Team players Saturday on the road against the Chicago Red Stars.

The USWNT will begin its World Cup victory tour on Saturday night at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, as it will play Ireland in the first of five matches around the United States over the next two months. As such, Becky Sauerbrunn, Christen Press and Kelley O’Hara will be there and not with URFC.

None of the other four matches will conflict with URFC matches.

The Red Stars are expected to be even more shorthanded than URFC, as four of their players — Alyssa Naeher, Tierna Davidson, Julie Ertz and Morgan Brian — were at the World Cup and are expected to be at the USWNT’s game Saturday.

In addition to the USWNT players who will be absent for URFC, Mandy Laddish has been ruled out because of a concussion, as has Becca Moros because of a leg injury.

For URFC, which sits in seventh in the nine-team National Women’s Soccer League table (Chicago is in third, five points ahead of URFC), Saturday’s contest comes as the team hasn’t won since June 15. URFC has gone 0-2-3 in that span. In those five games, URFC has scored just three goals and has allowed seven.

Saturday’s match is the start of what will be a wild 18 days for URFC. The club is one of three in the NWSL that has played just 13 games so far this season (five have played 14 and one, the Houston Dash, has played 15), but it’ll certainly catch up soon, as it’ll play a whopping five games over the next two and a half weeks.

Following a two-week break after the fifth game on Aug. 21, URFC will play four games from Sept. 6-Sept. 21.

Saturday's contest is slated to begin at 6 p.m. MDT.