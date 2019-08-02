During the fourth annual Bees Junior Hitters Camp at Smith's Ballpark in Salt Lake City on Friday, sponsored by Smith's Food & Drug, more than 100 youth from the Sorenson Multicultural Unity Center in Glendale were taught proper baseball skills and techniques, as well as the importance of building self-confidence, by Bees players.

Participants rotated between batting, infield and outfield training. They were also able to tour the stadium and locker room, take photos with and get autographs from the players, and eat lunch in the clubhouse.

