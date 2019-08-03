PROVO — For decades, BYU has produced an impressive pipeline of playmaking linebackers.

The latest one, Sione Takitaki, was selected in the third round of the NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns last spring and he’s making an impact in training camp. A year earlier, Fred Warner was taken in the third round by the San Francisco 49ers and he starred as a rookie last season.

The Cougars have more standouts on their current roster, including outside ‘backers Zayne Anderson, a 6-foot-2, 216-pound senior, and Isaiah Kaufusi, a 6-2, 219-pound junior.

“I really love our linebackers. Zayne’s returning and I’m returning and then we have some guys that will be good,” Kaufusi said. “The coaches are confident in our depth so I don’t think we’ll miss a beat. I think the linebacking tradition will continue.”

Still, replacing the leadership and playmaking ability of Takitaki at middle linebacker is the defense’s biggest void.

“We miss his energy. He brought so much energy and experience. He’s highly competitive. He’s making noise with the Browns,” Kaufusi said. “That’s cool to see. Obviously, we’re going to miss him and his energy. Guys leave and guys step up. Fred left and guys stepped up. We have a really good culture here.”

" Sione (Takitaki) was a dynamic player. He’s with the Browns right now and he’s going to do really well for them. But I feel confident with these three guys, I really do. I think they’ll be phenomenal throughout the season. " BYU outside linebacker Zayne Anderson, on the Cougars' middle linebacker position

In 2018, Takitaki led the team in total tackles (118) and solo tackles (74) to go along with nine tackles-for-loss, three sacks, three pass breakups, four quarterback hurries and one forced fumble. In his final game in a Cougar uniform, in a bowl victory over Western Michigan, Takitaki recorded 19 tackles — tying him for No. 4 in school history for total tackles in a single game and the most in a BYU bowl game.

Linebackers coach Ed Lamb said there are three candidates to take over that all-important middle linebacker spot — junior Kavika Fonua (6-0, 205), who was switched from running back during the offseason; and redshirt freshmen Jackson Kaufusi (6-2, 224) and Payton Wilgar (6-3, 235). Jackson Kaufusi is Isaiah’s younger brother.

“We moved (Fonua) from offense in 2016. He was one of the leading tacklers on the team, playing mostly special teams. He’s made a lot of tackles and we consider him a veteran defender,” Lamb said. “We moved him to the top of the depth chart. Although I told those guys that, at least on Day One, those three are all starters and we’ll mix that up quite a bit moving forward.”

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News BYU linebacker Zayne Anderson talks to a camera after BYU's opening football practice at the indoor facility in Provo on Wednesday, July 31, 2019.

Anderson is impressed with the three players vying for the starting middle linebacker job.

“All those guys are battling for that position right now and even those guys behind them," he said. "It’s a position that’s open right now. We’ve got some good talent right there. I feel confident with all of those guys ... Kavika moving over is a good move.”

Added Anderson, “Sione was a dynamic player. He’s with the Browns right now and he’s going to do really well for them. But I feel confident with these three guys, I really do. I think they’ll be phenomenal throughout the season. We’re going to find one that’s going to carry on with us. I trust all of them. It will be interesting to see what happens throughout this camp. But they’ve got to step up. Whoever wants to be the man has got to make plays.”

Isaiah Kaufusi said Jackson is a cerebral and athletic player.

“He’s extremely smart. He’s come a long way. He’s really invested in learning the defense. He’s really fluid. He’s got good foot speed, mobility and agility. Growing up, I kind of envied and coveted the way that he moves. That’s Jackson — you tell him what to do and he’ll execute it for you.”

Isaiah Kaufusi is not concerned about the production that will come this season in the middle of the defense.

“I feel the best about the middle linebacker position,” said Isaiah Kaufusi. “We have Payton and Kavika. Kavika’s experienced. He’s made a ton of tackles for us. Jackson and Payton are upcoming stars. I feel really confident about our mike linebacker.”

“We’re taking some steps forward. We’ve got a lot of talent in this group,” Anderson said. “We’re young but we have a lot of talent. It will be exciting to see these guys progress over fall camp and we’ll see what happens.”

Meanwhile, Lamb likes what Anderson and Isaiah Kaufusi bring to the linebacking group.

“A lot of leadership from Zayne and Isaiah. They’re coaches on the field right now,” he said. “They’ve worked to do that and coach Sitake has pushed them to do that. They’ve stepped up to that. After that, a bunch of good, young, long athletes. It’s a great-looking linebacker group. But there’s a lot to shake out over the next few weeks.”