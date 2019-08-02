Note: Sky View finished with a 10-1 overall record in 2018 and was first in Region 12 with a 5-0 record. It lost to Park City 15-14 in the 4A quarterfinals.

Sky View’s 2018 Offensive and Defensive Stats

SMITHFIELD — There’s a sense of unfinished business at Sky View heading into this football season.

A year ago, the Bobcats marched into the 4A quarterfinals with an undefeated record, but visiting Park City pulled off the upset as it executed a fantastic game plan. With six starters back on offense and seven on defense, Sky View is eager to get back at it this fall.

It will be doing so with a new head coach.

Danilo Robinson left the program to take a head coaching job in California and replacing him is former Ridgeline coach Chris Howell.

Howell knows the quality of the team he’s inheriting after Sky View beat his Ridgeline team 38-13 last year. He’s also heard through the grapevine how much that Park City loss stung.

“When you talk to the kids and you talk to the coaches who were a part of that, they were definitely upset by the fact they didn’t play they best football when it mattered and so I think they’re very excited to get back on the field and start competing against other teams again,” Howell said.

Since taking over at Sky View, Howell said he’s been impressed by the work ethic of the kids.

“I love the fact that it’s a really tight-knit group and they all get along and they want to be successful, and they want to work hard and they push each other,” he said. “I’ve been really impressed with the kids desire to compete. I’ve also been very impressed with the way they take care of each other.”

Sky View ranked in the top five in 4A last year in scoring offense and defense, and it’s hard to imagine a backward step. Mason Falslev returns at QB and with an extra year of experience he could have a big year, while defensively this team is loaded with athletes, both of which are a big reason it was pegged first in the Region 11 coaches preseason rankings.

Sky View Bobcats at a glance

Coach: Chris Howell is in his first year as head coach at Skyline High School. He was previously the head coach at Ridgeline High School for three years where he recorded a 26-10 record. He’s a graduate of Logan High School.

Howell's comments on new UHSAA RPI:

“There’s things I like about it and things I don’t like about it. The one thing I like is if you have a really good year and you’re one of those top 10 teams and you’re going to be rewarded with a bye that first round, which I think at that time of year is critical just because of the length of the season. I don’t think it’s great that we reward mediocrity that don’t have a great year and they make it into the playoffs. I think overall it’s going to be a good thing.”

Sky View offensive snapshot

Offensive coordinator: Perry Christensen

2018 offensive production: 33.4 ppg (5th in 4A)

— Six returning starters

— Spread offense

Key offensive returning starters

— Mason Falslev (QB)

Passed for 797 yards and eight TDs and rushed for 682 yards and 13 TDs as a junior last year.

— Hunter Larsen (OG)

One of two returning starters on what could be a very good offensive line for the Bobcats.

Returning offensive starters

Mason Falslev (QB)

Hunter Larsen (OG)

Evan Hall (OT)

Offensive newcomers to watch

Jaxson Wilson (OL)

Logan Loy (OL)

Bracken Schumann (OL)

Kason Flaherty (OL)

Gino Demuzio (RB)

Walter Collins (RB)

Truman Moser (RB)

Traeson Martindale (RB)

Jacob Zollinger (TE)

Tate Ballard (WR)

Scout Morris (WR)

Brigham Lewis (Slot)

Howell's comments on returning starting QB Falslev:

“The biggest thing that I expect from Mason is for him to come out and lead our team. He’s a big-time athlete and those type of kids don’t come around very often and when they do, you expect them to raise their teammates’ play, and he does a great job of that. He’s so explosive and dynamic. He gets outside the pocket. He can really hurt you with his legs and his arm.”

Howell's comments on returning O-lineman Larsen and Hall:

“They both started both ways last year. They’re both really good, really competitive. Hunter’s a big-time weight room gym-rat type of guy, really strong. He’s really good as a pulling guard, and we focus big-time on that power run game and he plays a key part in that. Those guys really have a good handle on what we’re doing offensively.”

Coach Howell comments on running back committee:

“Last year, Tanner Stokes carried the load and did a great job, but we have several kids that we look to use at running back. Gino Demuzio is very similar to Tanner Stokes, a little shorter and really quick laterally, kind of a jump-cut guy. And then we have a bigger kid Walter Collins who’s more of a downhill type of runner, and then we have a kid who will be a sophomore, Truman Moser, who is about 6-foot and 240 who’s another power runner type of kid. And then we’ll also use Traeson Martindale in that spot too and he’ll bring some speed and hopefully give us the ability to get to the edge. We plan to use that stable of running backs instead of focusing on one guy until one of those guys separates themselves from the other.”

Howell's comments on new receivers Ballard and Lewis:

“Tate Ballard was the starter at quarterback when Mason was out last year. We just moved him to receiver this spring. Tate and Brigham Lewis both had outstanding 7-on-7 tournaments and camps. Brigham is a really good route-runner, catches the ball really well in traffic. He’s not afraid of anything, and I love that about him. Tate is just going to get better with time. He’s one of those kids who will do anything you ask him to do. When we talked to him about moving to receiver, he was all in for it. He knows the offense so he knows the routes inside and out. He’s a guy we can move around and play different positions.”

Keys for offensive success in 2019:

As good as Sky View was last year, one area it never really excelled in was the passing game. It scored 37 touchdowns on the ground but only 10 through the air. Without a dominant running threat like last season — unless it wants QB Mason Falslev to run 30 times a game — Sky View will need to move the chains with much more regularity this season. It’s something Howell has been working on with the team all summer, and that could be one of the biggest factors that helps Sky View get back to the semifinals and perhaps beyond.

Sky View defensive snapshot

Defensive coordinator: Chris Howell

2018 defensive production: 17.7 (3rd in 4A)

— 7 returning starters

— 3-4 defense

Key defensive returning starters

— Traeson Martindale (SS)

Led the Bobcats in tackles last season from the safety position.

— Brigham Lewis (LB)

Finished second on the team in tackles last season.

Returning defensive starters

Evan Hall (NG)

Hunter Larsen (DE)

Brigham Lewis (ILB)

Jacob Zollinger (OLB)

Traeson Martindale (SS)

Scout Morris (FS)

Titan Saxton (CB)

Defensive newcomers to watch

Manny Mendivil (DL)

Luke Radford (DL)

Izzy Torres (DL)

Logan Loy (DL)

Bracken Schumann (DL)

Jaxson Wilson (ILB)

Kason Carlsen (LB)

Howell's comments on Martindale returning at safety:

“He brings a lot of toughness, a lot of confidence, which I really like, and some speed. He’ll hit you, he can run and he’s pretty intelligent as well. We rely very heavily on those safeties to make check and get us lined up so he and Scout (Morris) there will be a big burden on those two to make sure we’re checked into the right defense and they help get everybody lined up.”

Howell's comments on depth at defensive line:

“We’ll rotate a lot of guys on the defensive side up front. We’ll play Hunter Larsen and Evan Hall a lot, and we’ll play Manny Mendivil quite a bit. He’s a great big kid who we can put in the middle as kind of a two-gap run stopper. We’ll also use Luke Radford at defensive who’s a real athletic basketball kid. We have bodies and depth, it’s just a matter of figuring out where they fit up front.”

Howell's comments on linebacker Lewis:

“He’s very similar to Traeson, he’s very confident. He’s a good communicator, he plays with a ton of energy and a ton of passion, and I definitely look to him to lead that position group. He’s a little undersized, but you can’t play by the way he plays.”

Keys for defensive success in 2019:

The 3-4 defense that the new coaching staff has installed is quite a bit different than what Sky View ran last year. Howell believes it fits the personnel of the team extremely well but said success will depend on how well he can teach the concepts of the defense to the players, and then how well they execute it on Friday night.

Bottom line

Sky View reached the semifinals in 2015 and 2017, and it’s poised for another strong season in another odd year. It may get off to a bit of a slow start with new concepts defensively, but the talent is there and once Sky View starts hitting its stride, it should be one of the best teams in 4A this season.

Coaches preseason Region 11 straw poll: First

Deseret News Region 11 prediction: First

Key region game: at Mountain Crest, Sept. 27 (Week 7)

2019 Schedule

Aug. 16 — at Stansbury, 7 p.m.

Aug. 23 — at Skyridge, 7 p.m.

Aug. 30 — SHELLEY, IDAHO, 12 a.m.

Sept. 6 — MADISON, IDAHO, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 — GREEN CANYON, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 — RIDGELINE, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 — at Mountain Crest, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 — at Logan, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 — BEAR RIVER, 7 p.m.

Oct. 16 — PROVIDENCE HALL, 7 p.m.

Felt’s Facts for Sky View High School

All-time record: 281-256-8 (55 years)

Region championships: 9 (1969, 1972, 1979 co, 1982, 2006, 2007 co, 2015, 2017, 2018)

Playoff appearances: 27

Current playoff appearance streak: 8 (2011-2018)

All-time playoff record: 15-27

State championships: 0

State championship record: 0-1

Most played rivalry: 57 meetings with Logan dating back to 1964. Logan leads 32-25.

Felt’s Factoids: Alex McRae caught 19 passes in a game during the 2014 season, just one off the state record. Also in 2014, Garrison Beach and Bryce Mortensen became just the 13th pair of players in the 122-year history of Utah prep football to connect on a 99-yard pass.

Last 5

2018 — 10-1 (5-0 in Region 12 — 4A quarterfinals)

2017 — 11-1 (5-0 in Region 12 — 4A semifinals)

2016 — 6-4 (4-2 in Region 1 — 5A first round)

2015 — 12-1 (6-0 in Region 1 — 5A semifinals)

2014 — 9-3 (5-1 in Region 5 — 4A quarterfinals)

Sky View coaching history

2019 — Christopher Howell (0-0)

2017-2018 — Danilo Robinson (21-2)

2005-2016 — Craig Anhder (90-46)

2004 — Dan Cox (4-7)

1999-2003 — Perry Christiansen (17-34)

1993-1998 — Doug Snow (19-36)

1990-1992 — Bill Brechler (12-16)

1983-1989 — Jan Hall (27-41)

1981-1982 — Jack Robinson (16-4)

1978-1980 — Doug Adams (9-19)

1968-1977 — Earl Lindley (58-30-3)

1964-1967 — Glen Oliverson (8-21-5)

Deseret News First Team all-staters the past 10 years

2018 — Caleb Christensen, ATH

2017 — Caleb Christensen, CB

2017 — Koebe Wilson, DE

2016 — Riley Haderlie, MLB

2015 — Bryce Mortenson, WR

2015 — Max Christensen, DL

2015 — Alex McRae, DB

2014 — Isaac Herrmann, RB

2013 — Seth White, OL

2012 — Nelson Griffiths, K

2012 — Nelson Griffiths, K