DRAPER — A man accused of sexually assaulting two teen girls now faces multiple felony charges.

Lee Kevin Reeder, 49, of Draper, was charged Friday in 3rd District Court with two counts of object rape, a first-degree felony; forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony; child endangerment, a third-degree felony; and two counts of providing alcohol to a minor, a class A misdemeanor.

The alleged assaults happened in 2013 and 2014, according to charging documents.

One girl told investigators that when she was about 14 or 15, she went to Reeder's home with her older sister, who was dating Reeder. Once there, Reeder persuaded her to take an Ambien, and then later a second one, according to the charges.

"(She) stated that she started seeing colors and felt 'out of it,'" the charges state.

It was at that point, and after the girl's sister had passed out, that Reeder sexually assaulted the girl, according to charging documents.

According to a Salt Lake County Jail report, the girl "tried to ignore the incident" because she knew her sister liked Reeder. But when she found out that Reeder also assaulted one of her friends, she went to police, the report states.

The second girl, 16, told investigators that Reeder was her manager at a restaurant in Sandy and she was invited to Reeder's apartment where he provided her with alcohol and she became very intoxicated, the charges state. That night, she awoke to Reeder sexually assaulting her, according to charging documents.

Reeder was arrested on Tuesday. He was being held Friday on $150,000 bail.