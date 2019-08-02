LEHI — A man who was shot multiple times after breaking into a Lehi home was allegedly trying to get into the residence because he thought a woman was being held hostage for sex trafficking, according to charging documents.

Ted Richard Powell, 26, of Lehi, was scheduled to appear in court this week, but had his hearing continued until Aug. 13. He was charged on July 18 in 4th District Court with aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony; and criminal mischief, a class B misdemeanor.

On July 13, Powell went to an apartment at 391 N. 900 East, Lehi, and demanded to speak to a woman named Megan, according to charging documents. A woman named Megan did live there, but she had never seen Powell before.

Megan's husband told police that Powell "appeared to him to be on drugs. (He) said the man walked by the property and gave him a 'death stare,'" the charges state.

Police were called and Powell was escorted off the property.

Later that night, Powell returned to the apartment, according to the charges. Megan and her husband were at home, as were Megan's sister and her husband. After looking out the window and seeing that Powell had returned, Megan's husband "instructed his wife to call 911 and told everyone to go into the back bedroom," according to charging documents.

As Powell continued to bang on their door, the husband got his handgun out and handed it to the other man who was present, and then armed himself with his wife's gun, the charges state.

The group yelled at Powell, "This is trespassing" and "You need to leave," but the noise at the door got louder, "like the man was using his shoulder" to try and force the door open, according to charging documents. Investigators later determined Powell kicked the door in.

"Ultimately, the door gave way and the man entered the apartment, wielding a knife," the charges state.

The brother-in-law yelled several times at Powell for him to leave.

"When the intruder advanced toward (him), he fired two or three rounds at the intruder, advancing down the hallway. When he reached the end of the hallway, (He) continued firing at the intruder until the clip was empty," the charges state.

The brother-in-law then retreated to the bedroom where the others were and had someone reload the handgun while getting a shotgun out, according to court documents.

While the man was still inside the apartment, a Lehi police officer arrived on scene and confronted Powell.

"Officer Smith drew his sidearm and ordered the man to get on the ground. The man complied and said his name was Ted. Officer Smith asked what he was doing there and Ted admitted that he did not live there, claiming that he was trying to save his ex-wife who was being held captive inside the apartment," the charges state.

After placing him in custody, police learned Powell had been shot four times in the legs and stomach. He was taken to a local hospital and booked into the Utah County Jail a few days later.

Police were able to interview Powell at the hospital. He said he thought a woman named Megan "was being held hostage and abused, and that he was trying to save her. Mr. Powell said that he kept seeing the woman at a gas station and she started dropping hints, like asking him if they could go camping" and other code words, the charges state. "He believed the shooter had mental health issues and was holding the girl for sex trafficking."

He also told police he thought the woman might have been an ex-girlfriend, and later stated that "she really reminded him of a high school girlfriend," according to the charges. Powell also claimed the man who shot him "was making animalistic sounds that were not natural and that frightened him."

According to a search warrant affidavit unsealed Friday, police sought to draw blood from Powell to be tested.

"Due to this behavior it is unknown what is the cause of this behavior and we are requesting to draw Ted's blood to see if there is any substance that would be causing him to act this way," the warrant states.