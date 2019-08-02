PARK CITY — Former Vice President Joe Biden will make a campaign stop in Park City on Sept. 28, but it's not clear if the candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination will hold a rally or is coming just to raise money.

"I think we’ve discovered that there are some pockets of Utah that are excellent fundraising opportunities for Democrats," the head of Biden's campaign in Utah, Wayne Holland, said.

The visit is also part of an effort to bring the front-runner in a crowded Democratic field to all of the states holding presidential primary elections next year on March 3, Super Tuesday, Holland said.

He said it has not been determined yet whether Biden's morning visit to Utah will include a campaign rally or another event open to the public in addition to a private fundraiser.

Park City was also a fundraising stop for former President Barack Obama, even before his 2008 election on a ticket with Biden. The first time he came to Park City, Obama held a last-minute rally near Kimball Junction that attracted a big crowd.

Biden is starting September in Iowa, then making stops in New York, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Florida, South Carolina, Illinois, Missouri, Maryland, Pennsylvania, California, Nevada, Utah and Colorado.

He is also scheduled to be in Denver on Sept. 28.

The Utah Legislature voted earlier this year to abandon the political party caucus voting used in 2016 in favor of funding a presidential primary election on the same day as many other states.