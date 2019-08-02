The week was full of news about the second round of Democratic debates, data breaches and the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting.
Tuesday and Wednesday nights saw the second round of the Democratic debates.
The big topic was health care, and the answers revealed the differences in the progressive and moderate candidates.
Commentators say the differences among the candidates reveal the division within the party, with the only unifying factor being the desire to beat President Donald Trump.
Discussion was raised this week about the condition of major cities around the country.
The topic came up after Trump's exchange with Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md. While many point out the flaws in Trump's chosen words, his comments about the condition of Baltimore were not far off. The city has consistently rated in the top 10 most dangerous in the country.
A Capital One data breach gained access to more than 100 million customer account and credit card application information this week.
The hacker, a 33-year-old from Seattle, was arrested. Capital One is still investigating the breach, but believes the information was not released and no credit card or account numbers were compromised.
A Sunday shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival resulted in five deaths, including the gunman, who was killed by police.
Victims included a 6-year-old boy, a teenage girl and a 25-year-old college graduate.