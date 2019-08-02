The week was full of news about the second round of Democratic debates, data breaches and the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting.

Tuesday and Wednesday nights saw the second round of the Democratic debates.

Bill Bramhall

The big topic was health care, and the answers revealed the differences in the progressive and moderate candidates.

Bill Bramhall

Dana Summers

Commentators say the differences among the candidates reveal the division within the party, with the only unifying factor being the desire to beat President Donald Trump.

Read more: '7 opinions on the first round of the second Democratic debate'

**

Walt Handelsman

**

Dana Summers

Lisa Benson

Discussion was raised this week about the condition of major cities around the country.

The topic came up after Trump's exchange with Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md. While many point out the flaws in Trump's chosen words, his comments about the condition of Baltimore were not far off. The city has consistently rated in the top 10 most dangerous in the country.

Read more: 'In our opinion: Trump got one thing right about Baltimore'

[**

Dana Summers

**](https://www.deseretnews.com/article/900081894/in-our-opinion-trump-got-one-thing-right-about-baltimore-tweets-homeless-seattle.html)

A Capital One data breach gained access to more than 100 million customer account and credit card application information this week.

Walt Handelsman

The hacker, a 33-year-old from Seattle, was arrested. Capital One is still investigating the breach, but believes the information was not released and no credit card or account numbers were compromised.

Dana Summers

A Sunday shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival resulted in five deaths, including the gunman, who was killed by police.

Victims included a 6-year-old boy, a teenage girl and a 25-year-old college graduate.

Walt Handelsman

Other stories this week include Rand Paul declaring the tea party dead, fallout from the FTC's $5 billion fine of Facebook and ongoing debate about the recent budget deal decision.

Lisa Benson

Drew Sheneman