PROVO — Every year, every coaching staff must walk a fine line during fall camp.

There’s a delicate balance between preparing players for the physicality of the season and trying to keep players healthy.

BYU opens the season Aug. 29 against an opponent known for its physical style of play — archrival Utah.

But coach Kalani Sitake said his team has been preparing physically for the season for a long time.

“A lot of the physical part has already happened in the offseason conditioning with guys working so hard. It’s not like last year when we played Wisconsin that we decided to be physical that week. Being physical is a mindset,” Sitake said. “Our guys are physical. My job is to make sure that we have these guys trained up. Some of the guys are proven and others are unproven guys that need to compete. … It’s going to be physical no matter what, but I don’t know how much physicality we’re going to have in fall camp. I’m not afraid to line it up and let these guys hit each other. But I’m also a coach that cares about my guys and knows the effect of hitting. … It’s going to play in what we do. As of right now, we’re focused on execution and being healthy and letting some guys compete and show they can provide some depth on our team.”