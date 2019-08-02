WEST JORDAN — Arrest warrants were issued Friday for three people accused of causing serious injuries to a West Jordan woman.

Mele Folola Kimoana, 31, of Kearns, Emaltata Lea Angilau, 31, of West Valley City, and Lori Mehealani Afalava Willis, 37, were each charged Friday in 3rd District Court with aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony, and aggravated assault resulting in serious injury, a second-degree felony.

Angilau was also charged with assault, a class B misdemeanor.

On May 18, a woman heard a knock on her door, "looked through the peephole and saw her friends." But when she opened the door, "Kimoana immediately punched her, knocking her back onto the couch" while the others pushed their way into the apartment, according to charging documents.

"Kimoana continued to punch her in the face and Angilau also began to punch her in the face" while Willis stood as a lookout for police, the charges state.

Another man who was in the apartment tried to intervene, but was told by the defendants to "stay out of it," before Angilau also allegedly punched the man in the face.

As the three left the apartment, they told the woman to "sleep in blood" and that "nobody can stop them from doing this again," according to the charges. The woman suffered injuries to her ears and now has hearing loss in her left ear, police said.

All three defendants had $100,000 warrants issued for their arrests Friday.

Court records do not indicate what prompted the attack.