If you’re among the football fans who believe Tom Brady is past his prime just because he’s about to turn 42 years old, star linebacker Kyle Van Noy would like to have a word with you.

OK, not personally, but the former BYU standout does strongly disagree with Brady’s haters and doubters.

The NFL.com team that compiled the NFL’s “Top 100 Players of 2019” list also disagrees with anybody who claims the New England Patriots quarterback is too old. Brady, whose birthday is Saturday, is ranked as the sixth best player in the league. Aaron Donald, Drew Brees, Khalil Mack, Patrick Mahomes and Todd Gurley are ahead of him in the top five.

“Any time you get older there’s negativity, but I just don’t get it,” Van Noy told NFL.com. “People say he’s fallen off. It’s just like, what are you watching? He hasn’t had the craziest numbers, but he’s still playing at a high level. Just really a competitor.”

Van Noy cited the Week 6 Chiefs-Patriots game as an example of Brady’s surprising ability to make winning plays at his, um, advanced age. Brady broke a tackle and rumbled into the end zone, Van Noy enthusiastically recalled.

“It just shows his fire, his desire to win and will do anything,” he said. “Even when you don’t think he can run, he’s still got it.”

The NFL.com video showed a fun sideline interaction between the two Patriots teammates.

“I see you, 12, trying to get those thousand yards (rushing)!” Van Noy exclaimed to Brady, who was sitting on a bench resting after the TD rush.

“I’ll get it,” Brady jokingly responded, slapping Van Noy’s hand.

NESN’s Adam London believes the Patriots signal-caller might not be done winning yet.

“The future Hall of Famer might not put up eye-popping stats on a week-by-week basis,” London wrote. “But there’s no reason to believe his 20th season won’t produce a seventh Super Bowl title in New England.”