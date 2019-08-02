Note: Enterprise finished with a 5-6 overall record in 2018 and was fourth in 2A South with a 2-3 record. It lost to South Summit 35-19 in the 2A quarterfinals.

Enterprise 2018 Offensive and Defensive Stats

ENTERPRISE — A year ago Ryan Moody was expected to be one of the anchors both offensively and defensively for Enterprise but that all changed in Week 1 when he went down with a torn ACL.

Without Moody, Enterprise finished with a 5-6 record with its season ending in a quarterfinal loss to South Summit. Coach Andrew Messersmith believes that Moody’s presence would’ve been enough for potentially two more victories.

Moody is healthy this year, however, and with strong returning experience at quarterback and on the offensive and defensive line, Enterprise will try and fulfill some of those high expectations a year later.

“The kids have been working really hard in the weight room, they’re really excited to get going and playing again this year,” said Messersmith.

Part of that excitement centers around the fact that Enterprise didn’t believe it was that far off from being a semifinal-type team last season. After all, it beat Grand during the regular season and suffered close losses to Beaver, San Juan and Millard.

Finding a way to move the sticks will be key. In important region games against San Juan and Grand, the Enterprise defense played great but the offense only scored 10 combined points. In the quarterfinals against South Summit, it trailed 35-0 heading into the fourth quarter before scoring three touchdowns over a seven-minute stretch to end the game.

Enterprise’s defense figures to be a strength once again.

“I feel like our defense has been the key to our success the last three years. They’ve been in the top five in defense all three years. We like to bring a lot of pressure. We like to get pressure on the quarterback and running back and not give them a lot of time,” said Messersmith.

Enterprise has a favorable schedule to start the season which should help it build momentum heading into region play.

Enterprise Wolves at a glance

Coach: Andrew Messersmith is entering his fourth year as head coach at Enterprise after amassing a 15-16 record over the previous three years. He’s a graduate of Juab High School.

Coach Messersmith’s comments on new UHSAA RPI:

“Where we’re only a two region classification, I don’t think it makes that big of a deal. It will be interesting to see how it plays out. I think there could be four teams out of our region that could be top five in the state. It will be interesting to see how that RPI plays out, if that hurts or benefits us. My opinion is you’ve just got to show up in the playoffs no matter where you’re at and no matter who you play.”

Enterprise offensive snapshot

Offensive coordinator: Andrew Messersmith

2018 offensive production: 22.0 (8th in 2A)

— 7 returning starters

— Multiple formations offense

Key offensive returning starters

— Colton Burch (OT)

Enterprise’s offense ranked second in 3A last year at 34.3 ppg, and with starting tackle Colton Burch back the opportunity is there for another great season offensively.

— Tyler Hiatt (QB)

A year ago Hiatt completed 51 percent of his passes for 10 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, but with an extra year of maturity, coach Messersmith hopes that position can become a strength this season.

Returning offensive starters

Matt Bowler (WR)

Tyler Hiatt (QB)

Colton Burch (OT)

Ryan Moody (FB)

Robby Clark (Slot)

Jed Beckstrand (C)

Jackson Watkins (OT)

Offensive newcomers to watch

Hunter Tullis (WR)

Bryant Jimenez (WR)

Braxton Messersmith (WR)

Coach Messersmith’s comments on junior QB Tyler Hiatt:

“Freshman and sophomore year he played like a freshman and sophomore, but this summer you can see his confidence, he’s not gun-shy anymore. He’s taking more risks running the ball. I’m really excited for him, his maturity is going to pay off and that’s kind of why I moved him to quarterback his freshman year so he could get that maturity. He’s a big tall quarterback and has good speed.

Coach Messersmith’s comments on strong returning offensive line:

“We’ve got a lot of size on our line and we’ve got a lot of linemen too. We have a lot of depth on offense and defense which is going to help because we can keep them fresh. I feel like we have about 12 linemen that can play varsity time on offense or defense.

Coach Messersmith’s comments on the need for offensive balance:

“We need to be able to pass the ball a little bit better than before, but I feel like our run game has always been our strength, our speed and now we have size at our running back with Ryan Moody returning.”

Keys for offensive success in 2019:

Coach Messersmith always knew there’d be a big learning curve for Tyler Hiatt at QB in his freshman and sophomore years, but it was a calculated risk to prepare him for his last two seasons of varsity football. His opportunity to shine is here, and Enterprise’s success could hinge on the tall quarterback’s ability to get the ball to his receivers and let them make plays.

Enterprise defensive snapshot

Defensive coordinator: Paul Messersmith

2018 defensive production: 20.1 ppg (6th in 2A)

— 7 returning starters

— 5-2 defense

Key defensive returning starters

— Ryan Moody (LB)

Blew out his knee in the first half of the first game last season, but he’s back healthy heading into the 2019 season and he’ll anchor the squad at middle linebacker.

— James Hall (NG)

An undersized defensive lineman and at just 140 pounds, Hall recorded 29 tackles last year and he’s back to give the opposing offense fits yet again.

Returning defensive starters

Matt Bowler (CB)

Robby Clark (FS) — moving to LB

Ryan Moody (LB)

James Hall (NT)

Cameron Cowley (DE)

Braxton Messersmith (CB)

Chase Adams (DT)

Defensive newcomers to watch

Dean Bushar (DL)

Davis Bracken (DL)

Dixon Bagley (DL)

Hunter Tullis (S)

Bryant Jimenez CCB)

Deklyn Strong (CB)

Coach Messersmith’s comments on depth at defensive line:

“We usually run about three different groups with the tackle and nose tackle, and they’re constantly rotating and staying fresh. James Hall is just a small nose guard but he gives offensive lines fits because he’s so fast and he’s only about 140 pounds, but he uses his speed. He causes havoc. Then Cameron Cowley, who’s started the last couple years for us at D-end and he does a great job at making sure nothing gets outside and always making sure he’s doing his job inside.”

Coach Messersmith’s comments on two strong returning cornerbacks:

“Braxton Messersmith right now looks really good, he’s been guarding the best receivers we’ve seen this year at 7 on 7s, and I can’t remember a deep ball that’s been thrown on him that’s got over the top of him. Matthew Bowler has been a starter since his freshman year, he’s a great receiver, great corner and probably our best lockdown corner.”

Coach Messersmith’s comments on the return of Ryan Moody at linebacker:

“Probably the best athlete on the field will be my middle backer, but he hasn’t been in pads for a whole season, so we’ll see how he does. His speed looks good, his strength looks good.”

Keys for defensive success in 2019:

A deep and talented defensive line needs to live up to expectations. Enterprise’s five-man defensive front is intended to occupy the offensive line so that the linebackers can have free range to roam and make tackles. The linebackers are talented behind them, but if opposing o-lineman are consistently getting to the second level there won’t be enough bodies to make the tackles.

Bottom line

Even though it didn’t feel like a down year for Enterprise last season, the bottom line is it finished a sub-.500 record for the second straight season and ended the season wanting more. That potential should be realized this year in the revamped 2A classification.

Coaches preseason 2A South poll: Fourth

Deseret News 2A South prediction: Fourth

Key region game: at Beaver, Sept. 27 (Week 7)

2019 Schedule

Aug. 16 — at Duchesne, 7 p.m.

Aug. 23 — at South Sevier, 7 p.m.

Aug. 30 — LINCOLN COUNTY, NEVADA, 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 — PAROWAN, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 — NORTH SEVIER, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 — at Milford, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 — at Beaver, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 — RICH, 6 p.m.

Oct. 11 — at Kanab, 7 p.m.

Oct. 17 — MILLARD, 7 p.m.

….

Felt’s Facts for Enterprise High School

All-time record: 127-107 (22 years)

Region championships: 2 (2005, 2009 co)

Playoff appearances: 18

Current playoff appearance streak: 6 (2013-2018)

All-time playoff record: 14-17

State championships: 1 (2003)

State championship record: 1-2

Most played rivalry: 21 meetings with Parowan dating back to 1997. Enterprise leads 16-5.

Felt’s Factoids: Enterprise holds the single-game safety record (tied with two others) of three, set in 2005 against Whitehorse. … Kody Phelps (2000-03, 60 rushing TDs and 402 points) is one of just four Utah preps to rush for at least 60 touchdowns and score at least 400 points.

...

Last 5

2018 — 5-6 (2-3 in 2A South – 2A Quarterfinals)

2017 — 2-7 (1-4 in 2A South – 2A First round)

2016 — 8-3 (3-2 in 2A South – 2A Quarterfinals)

2015 — 5-6 (2-3 in 2A South – 2A Quarterfinals)

2014 — 7-4 (4-2 in 2A South – 2A Quarterfinals)

...

Enterprise coaching history

2016-current — Andy Messersmith (15-16)

2012-2015 — Malin Williams (20-21)

2007-2011 — Barry Jones (30-23)

2005-2006 — Scott Robinson (15-10)

2004 — Dustin Pearce (8-4)

2000-2003 — Randy Hunter (32-13)

1999 — Chris Anderson (2-7)

1997-1998 — Spencer Moody (5-13)

.....

Deseret News First Team all-staters the past 10 years

2018 — Ryan Holt, RB

2018 — Jack Lee, DL

2016 — Jayson Holt, QB/DB

2016 — Jesus Morales, OL/LB

2015 — Joey Paine, OL/DL

2015 — Wyatt Peterson, OL/LB

2014 — Kelton Hunt, RB/LB

2014 — Chad Beckstrand, OL/LB

2013 — Kelton Hunt, RB/LB

2011 — Ryan West, RB/LB

2011 — Sage Palmer, WR/DB

2010 — Slade Moyle, QB/DB

2010 — Jade Hulet, RB/LB

2009 — Robert Hunt, WR/LB

2009 — Ryan Jones, WR/LB

2009 — Travis Colf, OL/DL

To view second team and honorable mention all-staters through the years, check out the Deseret News All-State Archives.