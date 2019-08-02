SALT LAKE CITY — Fans of BYU and University of Utah sports might not realize just how good they’ve had it over the years. In fact, very few athletic programs have had as much success on the men's basketball court and football field as the Cougars and Utes.

NCAA.com ranked the 16 schools with the best football-basketball combination, and the two Wasatch Front rivals both made the list.

While evaluating historical overall win percentages in the two sports, only 16 athletic programs appeared in both of the lists, NCAA.com writer Daniel Wilco reported. The data was compiled from official NCAA record books and compared teams that have played a minimum of 25 years at the Division I level.

BYU came at No. 16, ranking 27th in basketball winning percentage (1810-1082, .626) and 40th in football (575-421-26, .575).

Utah is ranked seventh overall, coming in at No. 14 in hoops (1802-990, .645) and No. 30 in football (677-464-31, .591).

Not surprisingly, Notre Dame is the two-sport national champion. Texas, UCLA, Alabama and, of course, Western Kentucky round out the top five.

