SALT LAKE CITY — The No. 4 prospect in all of baseball, according to MLB.com, and the No. 1 prospect in the Angels farm system is one step closer to making his big-league debut.

Outfielder Jo Adell made his Triple-A debut with the Salt Lake Bees on Thursday night in a 14-4 win over the Oklahoma City Dodgers at Smith’s Ballpark.

Adell finished the evening 1-for-4 with an RBI single and a walk. He also scored a run, showed off his speed on the basepaths, and struck out twice in his first Triple-A game.

Adell’s first hit of his Triple-A career came in the second inning, when he hit a ball in the gap between first base and second to score Wilfredo Tovar.

Leading off in the first inning, Adell’s first Triple-A at-bat was a flyout to center field before getting his first hit in the second inning. Adell would come home to score in the second inning on a Michael Hermosillo sacrifice fly.

Adell drew a walk in the fourth inning before being called on strikes in the fifth inning and striking out swinging in the seventh inning.

Not since Mike Trout spent 20 games with Salt Lake in 2012 has there been this much hype around an Angels prospect. Angels fans rejoiced at the news of the call-up on Thursday afternoon, knowing that they will see what they hope is the next face of the franchise in Anaheim sooner rather than later.

The Bees continue their homestand with a four-game series against New Orleans starting Friday at 7:05 p.m. at Smith's Ballpark.