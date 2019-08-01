Wasatch Academy big man Mady Sissoko, considered one of the Top 50 high school basketball players in the country for the Class of 2020 by multiple recruiting websites, was injured while on a recruiting visit to BYU.

Multiple outlets have previously reported that the 6-foot-9, 230-pound Sissoko broke his hand last weekend while riding ATVs on the visit, and Wasatch Academy confirmed that on Thursday.

“He was injured in an activity planned and sponsored by the University when he was with other members of the BYU basketball team and coaching staff," the high school said in a statement.

A native of Mali, Sissoko has scholarship offers from some of the blue blood programs in college basketball, including Michigan State and UCLA, among others. Last month, college basketball reporter Jon Rothstein tweeted that, “The motor NEVER STOPS for 2020 big man Mady Sissoko ... As relentless a post player as there is in this class. Plays every play like it's 4th and 1.”

Although Cougars head coach Mark Pope could not say any prospect’s specific name, he did confirm earlier this year that he and some other staff “traveled 27 hours (to Africa) for a 90-minute home visit and then 27 hours back.” It’s widely figured it was to visit Sissoko’s family.

Wasatch Academy did not give a timeline for Sissoko’s return to action, but concluded its statement by saying, “the Wasatch Academy community will be assisting Mady as he recovers from his injury, achieves his academic goals and eventually returns to his passionate pursuits as an elite level basketball player.”