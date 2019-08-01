SALT LAKE CITY — Thousands of Utahns have voiced concern over what the state is doing — or not doing — about Medicaid expansion.

They've submitted comments through an online survey conducted by the Utah Health Policy Project, an advocacy group for the uninsured, collectively saying "enough already."

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News Volunteer June Taylor adds a comment on one of 2,900 sticky notes during a Medicaid expansion rally in the Capitol rotunda in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019.

"Utah voters made an informed choice to choose full expansion over a complicated partial expansion. The legislature didn't like our choice," said Paul Gibbs, who believes his two sons exist because Medicaid saved his own life with a kidney transplant years before they were born.

"SB96 was a terrible deal for the people of Utah," he said Thursday during a sparsely attended rally at the Utah State Capitol where comments from nearly 3,000 Utahns who favor full expansion were on display.

Utah voters supported full expansion, with at least 53 percent voting for Proposition 3 in the 2018 election, including a small tax increase to pay for it. But, Utah's conservative lawmakers have said that isn't enough to cover the cost of expanding Medicaid benefits to all the Utahns who would qualify under full expansion.

"In order to bring fiscal viability to Medicaid expansion in Utah and to direct social safety net resources to those who need them most," a document posted Wednesday by Utah Gov. Gary Herbert states, saying that lawmakers passed SB96 to guide the future of Medicaid expansion in Utah.

SB96, however, requires federal approval of various provisions, the first of which was rejected last week.

The governor said the state's request for more federal funding was "a key element" of the implementation of Medicaid expansion in Utah. Partial expansion — which covers some Utahns making up to 100 percent of the federal poverty level and began April 1, is yielding only 70 percent of the cost from the federal government, whereas full expansion would bring 90 percent back to the state.

Lawmakers were hoping to get approval of their own plan and still get 90 percent of it paid for by federal dollars, as Medicaid costs for the state have more than doubled in the past two decades.

Even still, more than 34,000 Utah adults have enrolled in the expanded Medicaid program, helping to close the coverage gap and decreasing the number of uninsured in Utah. The state is encouraging eligible adults to continue to apply at medicaid.utah.gov, as the governor's document states current coverage won't be affected.

Despite the recent rejection, the Utah Department of Health submitted another waiver application Wednesday, asking for the ability to impose per capita caps, enrollment caps, a work requirement in exchange for benefits, removal of hospital presumptive eligibility, as well as other provisions.

"Utah's track record of finding the hidden capacity within our systems and existing resources demonstrates that we can meet our Medicaid obligations while reducing the burden on taxpayers," the governor's document states.

SB96 directs the health department to begin working on a "fallback" plan, which includes full expansion with some stipulations, but also requires a federal waiver to be submitted by March 15, 2020. If the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services don't approve that plan by July 1, 2020, Medicaid will be fully expanded in Utah.

"We have fought so hard on this for so long," said Stacy Stanford, an analyst with the Utah Health Policy Project who organized Thursday's rally. "People will die. People are dying. … We cannot wait one more day."

She is asking for Utahns to call legislative leadership and ask them to bypass the "complicated waiver process" and fully expand Medicaid.

Griffin Bonacci, of Magna, said his health is deteriorating because of the ongoing delays. He had to sell his business and almost lost his home because of costly medical expenses incurred by two "catastrophic accidents" in his life.

He has skipped going to the doctor because of how much it will cost him, and that landed him in the hospital for three days last month "all because the lawmakers have stalled the expansion," Bonacci said.

"It is time for the lawmakers to listen to those of us who desperately need help," he said. "People's lives are being damaged and destroyed by the delay."

A lack of expansion, Stanford said, has "killed 16,000 Americans" and caused problems — including bankruptcy, unemployment and lost productivity — for thousands more.

"We are partway there," she said. "We need to finish the process."

The nonprofit advocacy group plans hand over the more than 6,000 comments it has collected and submit them as public record in the waiver process.

"Full expansion is our priority," Stanford said. "It is time."