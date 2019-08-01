OREM — Crews responded to a house fire in Orem on Thursday morning.

The one resident of the house did not sustain any injuries, but a pet turtle remained unaccounted for after the blaze was put out. Other pets made it out of the home safely, said Orem Fire Battalion Chief Shaun Hirst.

The two-alarm fire was reported at 1795 S. 340 East shortly before noon, according to Hirst. There were flames coming from a window when crews arrived.

Hirst said that tall stacks of items throughout the home made the firefighters' job more difficult, as stacks that caught on fire fell down behind the firefighters as they made their way through the house.

The Orem and Provo fire departments both responded to the blaze.