OREM — Orem's mayor is under investigation for allegedly making unauthorized withdrawals from his city retirement account, the City Council said Thursday.

The city began looking into Mayor Richard Brunst after irregularities were discovered in forms he used to make withdrawals, the council said in a statement.

He is accused of changing dates associated with his signature and the signatures of city employees, submitting the same signed forms for reimbursement requests multiple times, and submitting reimbursement requests more frequently than is permitted under his retirement plan.

"The City Council has reviewed the transactions and the attendant facts and is in the process of determining the appropriate course of action," the council said in a statement.

