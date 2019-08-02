I have many good loyal Democrat friends. I am grateful for checks and balances of a two-party system. But I would like to ask one question: What worthwhile thing has Nancy Pelosi passed or considered on her agenda besides spending time attacking Trump?

During two different White House meetings with Trump she did not even look him in the face. When she does that, is she not also symbolically "spitting in the face" of those of us who voted for the president? Would anyone say the Democratic party has vastly changed from, say, 10 years ago?

Earl Elmont

Pleasant Grove