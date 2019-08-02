There is an unsettling irony in the current nature of our political discourse — loud and rancorous on one level, but uncomfortably quiet on another. While the volume is turned up on the many media channels that feed political news, many individuals are reluctant to engage in even a casual one-to-one exchange of opinions, especially when the other person’s leanings are unclear.

It’s a form of conflict-avoidance that comes when sharp ideological divisions exist — or are believed to exist — and there is a perception that voicing one’s opinion may spark the kind of disagreement that can cleave a potential relationship or rupture an existing one — even among close friends, colleagues and family members.

Researchers are discovering that in this environment, people tend to speak their minds only among those of like mind, and as a result, sweeping and inaccurate stereotypes arise regarding the opinions and attitudes of those “on the other side.”

As reported in a recent opinion piece in The Washington Post, researchers are finding that dedicated members of a political party often have wholly inaccurate perceptions about those in the opposing party. Democrats, for example, tend to believe 40% of Republicans are in a specific high-income bracket, while in reality, only 2% are. Republicans believe 40% of Democrats identify as LGBTQ, while the real number is about 6%.

People have come to think that those who align with another party have backgrounds and opinions that are radically different from their own, when in reality, they have much more in common, even on hot-button issues. The majority of Democrats, for example, think the majority of Republicans believe all immigration is bad, when in fact, polls show the majority of Republicans believe properly managed immigration policies can be good for the country. Conversely, Republicans believe a majority of Democrats favor open borders, when research shows a small minority of Democrats hold such a belief.

Research also shows those with the most extreme partisan views tend to have the most inaccurate assessments of their opponents’ positions. The objective truth is that most voters, regardless of party affiliation, have positions on most issues that exist somewhere along the centerfold of the political spectrum, not on the edges. The potential for agreement exists among a wide berth of Americans with different political allegiances, yet there seems to be little energy expended by either party in trying to stake out that middle ground.

The shrill and divisive rhetoric employed by politicians who wish to galvanize their tribe to amass electoral support only widens this artificial rift. Pandering to extreme and minority views undermines the kind of pluralism that has allowed the nation’s governing structures — with occasional swings to the right or the left — to generally produce policies and practices that benefit the majority.

As the 2020 election approaches, there is little chance the shrillness will subside, or that the accompanying cacophony of media coverage will lead to discussions of where both sides can find agreement. If common ground is to be excavated, it will happen when individuals in their homes and communities choose to confront their biases and make themselves open to civil discussions of exactly where they truly disagree and, more importantly, where they don’t.