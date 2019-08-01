DRAPER — A man who allegedly had an affair with a teen girl, and then sexually assaulted her younger sister and the sister's friend, has been arrested, according to police.

Lee Kevin Reeder, 49, of Draper, was arrested Tuesday for investigation of two counts of object rape, forcible sexual abuse and providing alcohol to a minor.

The alleged assault happened in 2015, according to a Salt Lake County Jail report. Reeder, who was married, was having an affair with a girl, the report states. The report states she was 18, but a Draper police spokesman on Thursday said she was actually 17.

One night, when Reeder's family was out of town, the girl and her 15-year-old sister went to his house, according to the report.

"While at the house, Reeder provided alcohol and drugs to the (15-year-old) victim. When he felt the victim was under the influence of the drugs, he sexually assaulted her," the report states.

The girl later told police that she "tried to ignore the incident" because "she loved her sister," according to the report. But she went to police "when she realized the defendant, Reeder, had also assaulted a friend of hers," the report states.

The second girl, whose age is not listed in the report, said one night while she was at the older sister's apartment, she was awakened by Reeder sexually assaulting her, the report states. The girl decided to tell a family member what happened after she, too, learned of her friend's alleged assault, according to the report.

On July 30, Reeder "came to Draper (Police) Station to provide a statement. Reeder was then arrested and transported to Salt Lake County Jail," the report states.